Home Local News Jackamo, Ohly and more! – Up News Info Detroit

Jackamo, Ohly and more! – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jackamo, Ohly and more! - CBS Detroit

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans in recent times, we are shifting gears from our "Seen in Detroit,quot; photo series … to a weekly video clip "Heard in Detroit,quot; "

Every week, we will search Facebook and Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

Check out this week's "Heard in Detroit,quot; series below, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home study sessions, to being (digitally) invited directly to your favorite artist's living room … find out and enjoy!

%MINIFYHTML62e81e56241f27ac94abb68417d6f83914%

Musicians: do you want to appear in a future publication? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for your consideration!

The hard lessons

Matt Dmits

Tosha Owens

Brandon Calhoon and Shane Sanders

Allison Laako

Jackamo

Exhaust pavement

Levi Bootcut

Ohly

Leann Banks

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©