Is an American horror story being prepared?

American horror story is getting a spin-off. Maybe?
In an Instagram post, co-creator of the series Ryan Murphy announced that the Emmy-winning anthology series will receive a series derived from independent episodes titled American horror stories. But here's the trick: Murphy posted on the "news,quot; with a fan-made chart of various American Horror Story cast members, which includes Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Sarah Paulson doing a Zoom video meeting.
"American horror story issue zoom call … where we remember the good times … the split we are making is called American horror stories (one-hour episodes) … when we will start filming the next mothership season … and other things I can't print, "Murphy captioned the image." It was a lot of fun and I'm glad I got it. . I miss you all!"
Various media reported the title and the news as fact. Some, like Deadline, cited sources. But the call depicted in the photo shared by Murphy never happened. The graph came from a AHS fan page that brought together graphics from other sources and tagged Murphy. For example, it appears that Lange's image came from a GoldDerby.com interview, the same for Bates. A meeting call could have happened and the derived plans could have been hatched, but it wasn't the "screenshot,quot; shared by Murphy and the fan page.
Murphy's FX Venue Attitude, American horror story and American Crime Story, declined to comment on the possible new series. Murphy signed a production deal with Netflix in 2018. Under the deal, his current FX and Fox shows are still in production and may produce spin-offs, as seen with 9-1-1 and the birth of 9-1-1: lone star.
Season 10 of American horror story It was slated to begin production just as the coronavirus pandemic took over the United States. The stars lined up for the new season include Paulson, Peters, Bates, Billie lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn wittrock and Macaulay Culkin. Murphy previously revealed to E! News story that he got Culkin to sign giving him a character tone and "I told him he has crazy erotic sex with Kathy Bates and that he does other things."
"And he stopped and said," This seems to be the role I was born for. "So, he signed up right then and there," Murphy said.
It is not known whether American horror story the premiere will be delayed due to the closure of production.
