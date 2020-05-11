Is an American horror story being prepared?

American horror story is getting a spin-off. Maybe?

In an Instagram post, co-creator of the series Ryan Murphy announced that the Emmy-winning anthology series will receive a series derived from independent episodes titled American horror stories. But here's the trick: Murphy posted on the "news,quot; with a fan-made chart of various American Horror Story cast members, which includes Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Sarah Paulson doing a Zoom video meeting.

"American horror story issue zoom call … where we remember the good times … the split we are making is called American horror stories (one-hour episodes) … when we will start filming the next mothership season … and other things I can't print, "Murphy captioned the image." It was a lot of fun and I'm glad I got it. . I miss you all!"