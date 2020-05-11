Iris's neural dissonance worsens in The Flash Sneak Peek

It is time to get Iris West out of that mirror.

ME! News has an exclusive peek at the end of tomorrow night, and we're worrying even more than we already were. Iris and Kamilla are trying to figure out how to find Singh, who is also trapped somewhere in the mirror dimension, and Iris discovers that she can now occasionally read computer screens and thermal image maps on those screens.

Eva warned Iris of the neural dissonance that occurs when you stay in the mirror for a long time, before Iris realized Eva's true plan, and Iris is definitely showing signs of it now if she can read those screens. Kamilla doesn't like the idea of ​​Iris finding Singh like that, but what other choice do they have? Also, what happens if Eva reappears?

Hopefully they find Singh and get out of here quickly, because we don't like the idea of ​​Iris going crazy before reuniting with her husband and team.