Iris's neural dissonance worsens in The Flash Sneak Peek

It is time to get Iris West out of that mirror.
ME! News has an exclusive peek at the end of tomorrow night, and we're worrying even more than we already were. Iris and Kamilla are trying to figure out how to find Singh, who is also trapped somewhere in the mirror dimension, and Iris discovers that she can now occasionally read computer screens and thermal image maps on those screens.
Eva warned Iris of the neural dissonance that occurs when you stay in the mirror for a long time, before Iris realized Eva's true plan, and Iris is definitely showing signs of it now if she can read those screens. Kamilla doesn't like the idea of Iris finding Singh like that, but what other choice do they have? Also, what happens if Eva reappears?
Hopefully they find Singh and get out of here quickly, because we don't like the idea of Iris going crazy before reuniting with her husband and team.
The ending is titled "Success is assured,quot; and finds Ralph trying to prevent Sue from making a serious mistake, while Barry considers it a "risky plan,quot; to save Iris from the mirror.
When we spoke to Patton a couple of episodes ago, she couldn't tell us if Iris would come out of the mirror before the end of this shortened season, but she's eager to see how Iris's time in the mirror affects her.
"It will be interesting to see the effect this experience has on her," she says. "Will she be resentful to Barry and the team for not solving it sooner? Will she be traumatized from being locked in this strange dimension for so long? Not to mention the effects of neural dissonance that Eva had explained to her numerous times. No. I know, it will be interesting to see if there is residual trauma that he carries with him outside the mirror.
He also said that the end of the end would not be exactly the end expected by fans, but it will not necessarily leave everyone hanging.
"Each of our episodes has this satisfaction button at the end of the back, but really, to be honest, none of us planned this," he says. "We planned a full season of 22 episodes, so it was written to end the ending at the time, so I don't think there is any real way to have full satisfaction with the premature ending, but you know, we all just have to do The best we can. I really hope we can, at some point, come back and finish it to give fans the desired ending they deserve, but it's also weird, you know. We're just trying to do our best with what we can. "
The finale airs tomorrow night at 8 p.m. at The CW.
