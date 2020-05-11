Instagram and Facebook honor the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation with an Oprah graduation speech

The coronavirus pandemic has put many things on hold that people expected. Important moments like prom, weddings and of course graduations had to be canceled or postponed.

That said, Instagram along with Facebook will honor the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation on May 15. They even got Oprah to deliver the graduation speech! In addition to that, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and Awkwafina are among those who will share words of wisdom with the graduating class.

What is a graduation without a special musical performance or a guest? The class of 2020 did it, as Miley Cyrus will honor them with the performance of her hit song "The Climb."

If you or someone you know is part of the class of 2020, be sure to let them know about this so they can celebrate their accomplishments with the class of 2020 around the world.

The graduation ceremony will air and be available for viewing on Facebook Watch.

TO UPDATE:

Here's an updated list of all the celebrities who will be making appearances during graduation, including Usher, DJ Khaled, and Steve Harvey!

AdamRayOkay (as Rosa)

Amy Schumer

Andy Cohen

AnnaSophia Robb,

Antoni Porowski,

Ashley Graham

Becky lynch

Bailey Sok

Bobby berk

Bretman Rock

Charles Melton

Chiney Ogwumike

Chris Paul

Chrissy Metz

Cookie Monster & Grover

Daddy Yankee

Damian Lillard

David Dobrik

David Oyelowo

Desus Nice & The Kid Mero

Dillon Francis

Diplo

Dixie D’amelio

DJ Khaled

Drew McIntyre

Perfect doubt

Emily Ratajkowski

Gloria Estefan

Gordon Ramsay

Hailee Steinfeld

Huda and Mona Kattan

Iliza Shlesinger

Jess and Gabriel Conte

J.J. Watt

Jonathan Van Ness

John Mayer

Joshua Bassett

Julian Edelman

Kandi Burruss

Karamo Brown

Kofi Kingston

Kristen bell

La La Anthony

Lacy Evans

Lana Condor

Lisa Leslie

Lisa Vanderpump

Lizzy Greene

Luis Fonsi

Luke Bryan

Marlee Matlin

Marshmello

Matthew McConaughey

Milo Ventimiglia

Nick Kroll

Olivia Rodrigo

Ronny Chieng

Roman kingdoms

Sasha Banks

Selena Gomez

Sterling K. Brown

Steve Aoki

Sofia Carson

Sofia Wylie

Steve Harvey

The miz

Tim Tebow

Tori Kelly

Usher

Whitney Cummings

Wilmer Valderrama

Winnie Harlow

Yara Shahidi