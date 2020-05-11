Instagram and Facebook honor the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation with an Oprah graduation speech

The coronavirus pandemic has put many things on hold that people expected. Important moments like prom, weddings and of course graduations had to be canceled or postponed.
That said, Instagram along with Facebook will honor the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation on May 15. They even got Oprah to deliver the graduation speech! In addition to that, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and Awkwafina are among those who will share words of wisdom with the graduating class.
What is a graduation without a special musical performance or a guest? The class of 2020 did it, as Miley Cyrus will honor them with the performance of her hit song "The Climb."
If you or someone you know is part of the class of 2020, be sure to let them know about this so they can celebrate their accomplishments with the class of 2020 around the world.
The graduation ceremony will air and be available for viewing on Facebook Watch.
TO UPDATE:
Here's an updated list of all the celebrities who will be making appearances during graduation, including Usher, DJ Khaled, and Steve Harvey!
AdamRayOkay (as Rosa)
Amy Schumer
Andy Cohen
AnnaSophia Robb,
Antoni Porowski,
Ashley Graham
Becky lynch
Bailey Sok
Bobby berk
Bretman Rock
Charles Melton
Chiney Ogwumike
Chris Paul
Chrissy Metz
Cookie Monster & Grover
Daddy Yankee
Damian Lillard
David Dobrik
David Oyelowo
Desus Nice & The Kid Mero
Dillon Francis
Diplo
Dixie D’amelio
DJ Khaled
Drew McIntyre
Perfect doubt
Emily Ratajkowski
Gloria Estefan
Gordon Ramsay
Hailee Steinfeld
Huda and Mona Kattan
Iliza Shlesinger
Jess and Gabriel Conte
J.J. Watt
Jonathan Van Ness
John Mayer
Joshua Bassett
Julian Edelman
Kandi Burruss
Karamo Brown
Kofi Kingston
Kristen bell
La La Anthony
Lacy Evans
Lana Condor
Lisa Leslie
Lisa Vanderpump
Lizzy Greene
Luis Fonsi
Luke Bryan
Marlee Matlin
Marshmello
Matthew McConaughey
Milo Ventimiglia
Nick Kroll
Olivia Rodrigo
Ronny Chieng
Roman kingdoms
Sasha Banks
Selena Gomez
Sterling K. Brown
Steve Aoki
Sofia Carson
Sofia Wylie
Steve Harvey
The miz
Tim Tebow
Tori Kelly
Usher
Whitney Cummings
Wilmer Valderrama
Winnie Harlow
Yara Shahidi