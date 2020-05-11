Inside Lea Michele's incredible pregnancy experience

read Micheleexpires with Joy after announcing that she is expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich.
A source tells E! News, the 33-year-old is having an "amazing time,quot; being pregnant thus far and is taking advantage of current circumstances. "Lea has wanted to take things easy during the first part of her pregnancy," shares the source. "She has really enjoyed being present and soaking up being pregnant without distraction."
Part of taking things easy also means taking a break from "the rigorous workouts you did in the past," according to the source. Instead, insider reports he is taking "leisurely walks,quot; and spends the rest of his time "relaxing at home."
Lea joins this relaxed approach by her husband Zandy, who the source describes as "super supportive and is there with her every step of the way."
The two recently celebrated Mother's Day with Lea's mother, which they commemorated by sharing a photo of the expectant mother and grandmother. Read captioned the image: "The best Mother's Day with the best mother in the world. I love you mom."
In addition to the two images of her tummy, Lea has been speechless about her pregnancy, but that has not stopped her friends from getting excited about the exciting news. On Instagram, his famous friends like him Emma Roberts They have revealed that they are "crying,quot; and "screaming,quot; over the news. AND Naya RiveraHe said the obvious when he commented, "Aww congratulations! I love this. You will be a great mommy."
In fact, this baby will have two loving and caring parents. Lea previously revealed that she intends to be quite practical when it comes to her children and has many plans for the future, including Halloween costumes. "Oh then they will be like the cutest thing," Lea joked earlier during an interview with Up in the air with Ryan Seacrest. "I feel like sushi is number one on the list, I want my children to dress like a lion or a taco, I want everything cute and adorable for sure."
Let the countdown begin!
