Inside Lea Michele's incredible pregnancy experience

Lea Michele is expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich.

A source tells E! News, the 33-year-old is having an "amazing time,quot; being pregnant thus far and is taking advantage of current circumstances. "Lea has wanted to take things easy during the first part of her pregnancy," shares the source. "She has really enjoyed being present and soaking up being pregnant without distraction."

Part of taking things easy also means taking a break from "the rigorous workouts you did in the past," according to the source. Instead, insider reports he is taking "leisurely walks,quot; and spends the rest of his time "relaxing at home."

Lea joins this relaxed approach by her husband Zandy, who the source describes as "super supportive and is there with her every step of the way."