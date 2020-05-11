Ink star master arrested after Corey La Barries dies in accident

Tattoo artist Daniel Silva is in police custody in connection with the car accident that killed the YouTube star Corey La Barrie on her 25th birthday, E! The news has learned.

On Monday afternoon, Silva, who competed in the reality competition series. Tattoo artist, was officially booked on an unspecified crime charge. According to the records, he is being held on $ 200,000 bail.

TMZ, who was the first to report the news, sources from the credit law alleging that the 26-year-old was behind the wheel of the McLaren that lost control and crashed into a tree in the Valley Village neighborhood in Los Angeles. Sunday night. , May 10.

While La Barrie's mother said on Instagram that her son died "instantly,quot; in the accident, E! The news confirmed that Silva was receiving additional treatment.

A Los Angeles police spokesperson told us at the time: "The driver will be arrested once he has finished receiving medical attention. We will announce the charges the driver will face after the driver has been booked."