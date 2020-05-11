Indian Railways resumes train services on selected routes: How to book tickets on the IRCTC website

The government and the Indian Ministry of Railways have announced that train services will resume from May 12 and people will be able to book train tickets starting at 4 pm on May 11. Passenger train services will resume after a gap of about 50 days. As for the announcement, a total of 15 trans pairs will start from New Delhi and these trains will stop at Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad. and Jammu Tawi and return to New Delhi.

Also, it is important to know that tickets will only be available for booking through the IRCTC website and not by waiting in line at the railway station window. Another important thing to note is that passengers with only confirmed tickets will be able to enter the railway station.

Here we show you how to book train tickets online.

one) Open the IRCTC website and login with IRCTC login credentials



2) Enter destination station and arrival station details and search for trains



3) Choose trains and select air conditioning class (as these trains do not have bunks or general bogies available)



4) Now, enter the name, age, gender and other necessary details and proceed to checkout

