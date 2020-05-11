IIt: COVID-19: IIT-Gandhinagar Launches PG Course for Graduate Students – Latest News

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar, launched a one-year graduate diploma program to help its graduate students whose higher education or employment plans have been affected due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The graduate diploma, which will be offered in Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Earth System Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Materials Science and Engineering, will also allow students to search a side entry in M.Tech programs

"The graduate diploma and research and leadership scholarships have been designed to engage some of our brightest students whose graduate plans for higher education and employment may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sudhir K Jain , Director, IIT Gandhinagar. .

"These opportunities will allow them to continue their education or undertake exciting research or develop leadership skills that will enhance their careers until they can move forward once this crisis is over," he said.

"The diploma will feature intensive course work similar to the M.Tech program but with no thesis or research requirements. The course will also assist graduate students who are interested in exploring but are not fully committed to a mastery, "he added. .

The institute plans to continue the course even after the COVID-19 crisis ends. However, the direct admission opportunity is just a one-time facility offered this year.

In addition, the main institute will also offer two scholarships: & # 39; IIT Gandhinagar Junior Fellowship in Leadership & # 39; and & # 39; Sabarmati Bridge Fellowship & # 39; to enable students to pursue unconventional professional and exciting research opportunities and pursue their passions.

"We are supporting a Junior Scholarship to encourage recent graduates to pursue unconventional career opportunities, as well as to develop their leadership skills. For the 2020-21 academic year, we are offering up to 10 Junior Leadership Scholarships," he said.

"The Sabarmati Bridge Scholarship will enable aspiring young researchers among BTIT, MSc and MA seniors at IIT Gandhinagar. This scholarship will allow them to work with a member of the IIT Gandhinagar faculty on a research problem that could lead to to academic publications. Fellows will also gain exposure to the various skills required for a doctoral program and a research career, "he added.

The Sabarmati Bridge Scholarship is a full-time position that will allow fellows to acclimatize to research groups and gain experience in collaborative learning and publishing.



Fellows will receive Rs 20,000 per month. In addition, faculty mentors have the option of recharging this scholarship up to an additional 10,000 rupees from their project funds.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a closure of classrooms across the country as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a national shutdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended through May 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the employment and curricula of many students due to uncertainty, the economic downturn and closing restrictions.