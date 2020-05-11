Iggy Azalea debunks baby news by flaunting laundry abs?

The rapper from & # 39; Black Widow & # 39; She returns to social media by surprise after she and her boyfriend Playboi Carti were engulfed in rumors that they had become parents in late April.
Iggy Azalea She made a surprise return to Instagram over the weekend to show off her abs after unconfirmed reports that she's a new mom.
Sources claim that the rapper and boyfriend Playboi Carti They became parents in late April, but the 29-year-old Fancy star's return to social media seems to suggest otherwise.
Azalea, who announced an Instagram hiatus earlier this year, uploaded a photo of herself wearing a sports bra and added the caption, "Heaven needs blue."
He also posted a video on his Instagram Stories, moving the camera up and down his torso.
DJ Akademiks first noticed the news of the baby on May 1, who told his Instagram followers that he had heard that Iggy was a mother and added: "I spoke to some people (people) … supposedly this is true. Congratulations to #playboicarti and #iggyazalea if so. "
Neither Iggy nor Playboi have commented on the baby news.
