Idris Elba voices a mental health song created for relief COVID-19

& # 39; Kings & # 39 ;, the first single by the musician Kosine, encourages men to openly embrace their emotions, and is promoted by the star of & # 39; Thor & # 39; like a song that seeks mental enrichment.

Actor turned musician Idris Elba he's lending his voice to an uplifting new song about mental health among black men.

The "Thor"star performs a powerful piece of spoken word in" Kings, "the debut single by musician Kosine, songwriter and producer for Da Internz, known for his work with artists such as Rihanna, Big Sean and Nicki Minaj.

In promoting the single on Instagram after its release on Friday, May 8, Elba wrote: "This song discusses mental health and mental enrichment. We must stay away from conspiracies, as they are a collision of fear and ignorance, two factors that erode our health mind. "

On the track, Kosine encourages his neighbor to openly embrace his emotions, while Elba addresses the importance of recognizing each other as "kings."

"It is never such a precious time / Has it ever been so depressed and frequent / Where royalty is more relevant …" he says in the song.

"My father's name is one of my son's names / And two kings share my soul / Two hearts beating a blood and a throne / If you are a king, then you know / You are a king, you should know it."

Kosine reveals that the song was created during the coronavirus blockade, which helped him take a deeper look at humanity.

In a statement, he writes: "COVID-19 has made me take a step back in life and just take advantage of humanity in general. There is a pandemic out there and we have to be there for each other in ways we have never had before. . "

"It is a very selfless and reflective season for us to see what God is trying to tell us right now. I am praying for all who are on the front line and who are living testimonies of true courage."

To show appreciation, a portion of the song's proceeds will be donated to the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19.

"As a musician, I am doing my part to provide audio healing and keep the mental health of the masses in mind," he adds.

"At times like these, we discover together who we are and who we are not. I want all my brothers to know that they are KINGS who are contrary to the false narrative of the traditional media. I hope that today's princes will grow in this knowledge and lead us to a future honoring the sacrifices of their ancestors. "