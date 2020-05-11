Home Entertainment I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake

I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake

Illustration for the article entitled I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80, w_80 / l4rwxedbftnptzqg3e2y.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/l4rwxedbftnptzqg3e2y.jpg 320w, https: //i.kinja com / gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / l4rwxedbftnptzqg3e2y.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive , q_80, w_800 / l4rwxedbftnptzqg3e2y.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/l4rwxedbftnptzqg3e2y.jpg "1600 data-chomp-id = "l4rwxedbftnptzqg3e2y" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake" data-anim-src = "http://Up News Info.com / "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Getty

Sometimes it is important to reevaluate social norms and ask ourselves if there is a reason why things are the way they are. During this weekend's text, my friends and I complained about the women's pants, specifically, the fact that their design requires you to pull them down completely if you want to pee. Why is this Why are they just smaller versions of men's pants? Isn't it time to reimagine a design that works best for us?

At some point, we decided that there was only A correct way to eat cake. On Sunday, Kylie Jenner broke the convention by cutting a fat little slice of olive oil cake. Normally when someone wantsts a small slice of cake, they make it very thin. Kylie did not.

Understandably, some people were upset. I get it. It may be disturbing to see the conventions that we believe are immutable so easily discarded.

Then it folded:

%MINIFYHTMLa26d5be249fa97c927cd1470653486b514%
Illustration for the article entitled I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80, w_80 / apfrxl3qaetcmbgzkl1x.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/apfrxl3qaetcmbgzkl1x.png 320w, https: //i.kinja com / gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / apfrxl3qaetcmbgzkl1x.png 470w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" apfrxl3qaetcmbgzkl1x "data-format =" png " "Illustration for the article entitled I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake" data-anim-src = "http://Up News Info.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span></div> <p><span data-id=

Reebok has brought back the Michael Jordan jacket dissed just for …

Jesus.

Illustration for the article entitled I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80, w_80 / jvyikfd4rxmtf4axuzq2.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/jvyikfd4rxmtf4axuzq2.png 320w, https: //i.kinja com / gawker-media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / jvyikfd4rxmtf4axuzq2.png 470w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" jvyikfd4rxmtf4axuzq2 "data-format =" png " "Illustration for the article entitled I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake" data-anim-src = "http://Up News Info.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span></div> <p><span data-id=

It takes a true visionary to allow us to see that the only real trap is our minds of their own. Finally, now, we can be free. [We weekly]

This American horror story Cast Call looks crowded and stressful, but it's good for them!

  • Victoria Beckham once wet herself during an interview. [Sun]
  • Chrissy Teigen is taking a break from Twitter after the Alison Roman he spat [Page six]
  • Julianne Hough He bought his mother a house for Mother's Day. [We weekly]
  • Future it was nothing if not thorough with the good wishes of Mother's Day. [We weekly]
  • The Queen it fades for a while. [People]

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©