I love the crazy way Kylie Jenner cuts her cake

Sometimes it is important to reevaluate social norms and ask ourselves if there is a reason why things are the way they are. During this weekend's text, my friends and I complained about the women's pants, specifically, the fact that their design requires you to pull them down completely if you want to pee. Why is this Why are they just smaller versions of men's pants? Isn't it time to reimagine a design that works best for us?

At some point, we decided that there was only A correct way to eat cake. On Sunday, Kylie Jenner broke the convention by cutting a fat little slice of olive oil cake. Normally when someone wantsts a small slice of cake, they make it very thin. Kylie did not.

Understandably, some people were upset. I get it. It may be disturbing to see the conventions that we believe are immutable so easily discarded.

