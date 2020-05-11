Husband, father of four killed after team collapse on construction site at LAX – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Bloomington man died in a construction accident at the Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend.

The coroner's office identified him as Juan Barajas, 36.

Barajas is survived by his wife and four children, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

"There is always someone better than each of us and he was one of them," says the fundraiser. "(Juan was) a very happy person with a contagious smile that leaves many heartbroken," says the fundraiser. "

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday, when Barajas was working on the Automated People Mover project at LAX.

He died at the scene.

Airport officials said the electric train project, which started last year, had been suspended for two days while an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Los Angeles Police Department, airport police, and the California Occupational Safety and Health Agency are investigating.

As of Monday night, the fundraiser set up to help defray Barajas' funeral expenses has raised more than $ 9,700 of its $ 15,000 goal.

His official cause of death has not been released.

