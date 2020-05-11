Hugh Jackman uses coronavirus blockade to join online film studios

Instagram

The actor known for his portrayal of P.T. Barnum is reportedly in & # 39; The Greatest Showman & # 39; has been taking the Reel Pieces class from Columbia University professor Annette Insdorf.

Up News Info –

Hugh jackman You are brushing up on your film skills by taking a remote film studies course during closing.

According to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, the "X-Men" star has been taking the Reel Pieces class from Columbia University professor Annette Insdorf.

"The best showman"The actor revealed during an online panel with Insdorf for the 92nd Street Community and Cultural Center Y this week that studying the course with the expert has really influenced how he watches movies.

He revealed, "It has made me see a bigger picture of each script that comes, either 'How does this help me grow as an artist?' Or 'Why are we telling this story?' ? & # 39; "