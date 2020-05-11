How to see the benefit of "Rise Up New York!" On TV and online – Up News Info

Tina Fey is the host Get up New York!, a virtual telethon benefit presented by Robin Hood and iHeartMedia. Aiming to support New Yorkers affected by COVID-19, the event will air live across the city and across the country tonight (May 11) from 7 to 8 p.m. ET.

The telethon, with A-list appearances and musical performances, will air on multiple media, including all New York City television stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, and national on CNBC and SiriusXM. (See the full list of outlets below).

Fey, who tested his Zoom connection during a segment on Saturday night liveThis weekend's weekend update will preside over a guest list that includes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Barbara Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Jennifer Lopez, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Danny Meyer , Eli Manning, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Salt-N-Pepa, Spike Lee, Julianne Moore, Trevor Noah and more.

Musical performances include Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting, with more names expected.

The event comes from Robin Hood, an anti-poverty organization, and iHeartMedia. All donations made through the telethon will go toward food, housing, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education, and more to help New Yorkers. The city has been the most affected by the coronavirus nationwide, with a total of 185,357 cases and 16,476 deaths as of Sunday.

Here is the full list of outlets displaying the telethon:

television

CNBC (nationally)

Cheddar (nationally)

All local New York television stations: WABC (ABC), WCBS (CBS), WNBC (NBC), WNYW (Fox), WWOR (MyNetworkTV), WPIX (CW), WLNY (Ind)

Spectrum News NY1

News 12

RSN SportsNet New York / SNY

YES network

Radio

Sirius XM (nationally)

All radio stations broadcast by iHeartMedia: Z100 (WHTZ-FM), LITE-FM (WLTW-FM), Power 105.1 (WWPR-FM), Q104.3 (WAXQ-FM), 103.5 KTU (WKTU-FM), WOR-AM

All Entercom broadcast radio stations: WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), WCBS-FM 101.1 (WCBS-FM), WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM (WFAN-AM / FM), 1010 WINS (WINS-AM), NEW 102.7 (WNEW -FM), New York Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM), ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM)

Online

ABC News Live

NBC News Now

NowThis Media