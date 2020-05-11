How optimistic Tuukka Rask said about the resumption of the NHL season

Tuukka Rask admitted that he hasn't spent too much free time to fantasize about when hockey will return from his pandemic-induced pause. But the Bruins goalkeeper, who is keeping himself busy at home with his three children, found a silver lining in the ability to play the rest of the season without fans.

"There would be no additional problems," Rask said in a media conference call on Monday. "They would be just your teammates, because every time you win something like that, there are the video teams, the fans, the media and everyone in a different direction, and you really can't be together as a group."

So I guess in this situation, you would only be with your teammates and you could celebrate even more. So different with no fans, obviously, but I guess I'm trying to be a half-full glass type of person, so I'm saying it would be great. ”

The Bruins led the league with 100 points when the NHL season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12. The league has not announced a return plan, but is reportedly exploring a 24-team playoff format.