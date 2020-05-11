His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Britain will allow travelers to enter, but will have to be quarantined
Britain will soon impose a mandatory quarantine on travelers arriving by air to avoid a wave of new restrictions, a sign that the country will relax its seven-week blockade with caution.
In In a speech on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not elaborate on how the quarantine would work, but urged the British to "stay alert,quot;, saying the restrictions would be eased in some activities, such as exercising outdoors and sunbathing. in the parks. Stores and schools can open from June 1.
However, critics said the new "stay alert,quot; message was confusing.
Context: Britain has the highest number of deaths in Europe, with 31,855 deaths reported by the virus, the second largest in the world, after the United States.
Outbreaks as cases exceed 4 million
Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases has skyrocketed above four million people in 177 countries, and more than a quarter of a million people have died, according to An analysis from the New York Times.
Outbreaks in countries that appeared to contain the virus are a warning, as nations consider when to restart their economies.
Germany, hailed as a leader in public health, announced last week that it would send students back to school in the coming weeks. Its reproductive factor, the average number of people infected for each newly infected person, has risen to 1.13 again. (Nations generally want the number to be less than one, but Germany's public health agency warned against reading too much.)
A confrontation between climate change and the economy.
After decades of slow action on climate change, levels of pollution and carbon emissions are declining everywhere, leaving bluer skies and mountains visible.
The battle between staunch green and industrial militants "will define the post-pandemic world," wrote one economist, as European governments discuss how to allocate funds for the near future.
Looking forward: The European Union started the year promoting "the Green Agreement,quot;, a plan for the transition to a carbon neutral future. The question is how far will political leaders go, as citizens press them for financial aid.
How pandemics end
Above, Red Cross volunteers in California during the Spanish flu pandemic. Historians say that pandemics have two ends: a medical one, when death rates plummet; and social, when the wave of fear of disease diminishes.
"When people ask," When will this end? "They ask about the social ending," said a Johns Hopkins historian.
Israeli-Palestinian tensions: A new Israeli military order that went into effect on Saturday it prohibits banks from processing payments that the Palestinian Authority makes to families of Palestinians who have spent time in Israeli jails.
What we are reading: This Essay in Places Journal about the new silences and sounds that emerge in cities during the pandemic. Jon Pareles, our main critic of pop music, says: "With cities in silence, this powerful essay reflects on how listening carefully to the city as a body, a machine and a community can reinvent urban life."
The ones we have lost
More than 279,000 people have died in the global pandemic.
Our "We Have Lost,quot; series names and faces some of them and gives an idea of the diversity of the ensemble: an Afghan general, a painter from Wuhan, an emergency medical worker from New York, a nun in Quebec. This series is anchored by writers on the Obituary News Desk, but an additional 45 reporters from our business, international, cultural and other desks have contributed.
Daniel J. Wakin, who leads the project, spoke to the Briefings team about it.
Can you talk about some of the obits that have been highlighted?
Dan: The ones that really reach me are the people who die so young, with so much promise ahead. Valentina Blackhorse was a Navajo contest winner who had high aspirations. He was only 28 years old. At the opposite end of the spectrum are centenarians. We have some of those. Hilda Churchill was 108 years old and had lived through the Spanish flu and two world wars. Love stories also stand out. Norman Gulamerian spent years courting his future girlfriend with hundreds of letters. Each story is a kind of gem.
Almost seven weeks have passed since the series began. What surprised you the most?
It is not so surprising, but perhaps unexpected, how the victim's categories have changed. At first we knew that many were older. Later we learned that the young people were also dying. Then it became clear how many African Americans, essential workers, and nursing home residents were affected.
What has been the feedback, especially?
While some on social networks have criticized us, saying We are inflating the severity of the epidemic, with most readers saying that naming numbers is meaningful, powerful, moving. We have received more than 200 Suggestions from readers through a form that we have published. I just wish we could do them all.
