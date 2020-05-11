Hiker discovers explosives along Marin County trail – Up News Info San Francisco

MILL VALLEY (Up News Info SF) – The Berkeley Police Department's bomb squad was able to neutralize what appeared to be an old unexploded ordnance or ammunition found Sunday afternoon near a popular hiking trail, the Sheriff's Office said. Marin County.

Sheriff's Lt. Jesse Klinge said a hiker on "Trail 6A,quot; off Eagle Trail, just outside the Homestead Valley area of ​​Mill Valley, and just outside the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, found two ammunition cans Army green, one above ground, with wires and blast caps, and the second partially buried near the trail.

"It looked like it was preparing to explode," he said.

Nearby trails were closed to the public shortly after green boats were reported and the bomb squad was called.

At 11:18 p.m. the authorities issued a clear whole.

"The Berkeley Police Bomb Squad has successfully and safely destroyed the suspected explosive device," the sheriff's office said in an email alert. "The area has been cleared by the BPD Bomb Squad, MCSO Deputies and the Mill Valley Fire Department. Trails 6A and Eagle will be open to local foot traffic at sunrise. ”