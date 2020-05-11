Highland Park Cafe Closes Forever After 95 Years – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A Dallas pillar for almost 100 years is not going to reopen.

The Highland Park cafeteria in northeast Dallas temporarily closed on March 16 due to the mandatory closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of the restaurant shared the news of the decision to permanently close on Facebook on Monday night:

We are saddened to inform our loyal customers and the community that Highland Park Cafeteria will not reopen. We have been blessed to serve you for many years, to have been part of family celebrations and Christmas traditions. We would love to have a farewell event to honor you and our loyal employees, but due to current restrictions, we will not be able to do so. If you want something to remember the good times you've had at HPC, you can participate in our online auction. All cafeteria content, including souvenirs, non-perishable food supplies, furniture, and equipment will be sold through ATXauctions.com, beginning Friday, May 15.

%MINIFYHTML3c6b030e9435e54d0f1d85fdf8b8951a16%

All perishable and frozen foods are donated to local organizations.

One last word: HPC are not tables, chairs and stoves, they are generations of chefs who faithfully prepare special recipes and lovingly serve the generation of diners. We are safeguarding the secret recipes of the 932 of them. So without making promises, but who knows? Zucchini muffins may one day return! If you have any questions, you can email them to [email protected] Thank you for being an important part of our lives.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources