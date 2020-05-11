Here's the security plan to reopen Encore Boston Harbor amid COVID-19

Here's something you can bet on: When Encore Boston Harbor reopens, bets inside the Everett Casino will be different than in the pre-coronavirus pandemic era.

The resort recently released plans outlining its reopening health and sanitation program, detailing protocols covering a wide spectrum of precautions, from distancing guests between slot machines and forgoing buffet restaurant service to frequent filter replacements. HVAC air conditioning and hourly disinfection schedule for elevator buttons.

"This plan presents what we will do to keep our guests, employees and our community safe," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, in a statement. “Each operational department has its own customized set of procedures, even more detailed than the 20-page summary presented here. It is based on the best available science on disinfection methods, in consultation with professional infectious disease experts from some of the best academic institutions in the country. We will continue to refine and update the plan as our experts give us more advice. "

The resort closed its doors to customers on March 15, days after certain safeguards began to protect the health of guests and employees when the pandemic struck. According to Maddox, Wynn Resorts will continue to pay its full-time and part-time employees at closing until May 31.

The company supports a gradual reopening of the state economy, Maddox said.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker gave an overview of how his administration plans to reopen the state economy in four phases, starting May 18, in case local metrics on the COVID-19 pandemic decrease as needed.

"We are all focused on getting to that place, but we must make sure that when we step forward we don't end up going back two steps," he said.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted May 1 to extend its temporary closings of the state's three casinos until then.

“The timeline for reopening is still uncertain; however, our focus is now on developing a responsible restart plan and maximizing this time to set guidelines, in coordination and collaboration with key stakeholders, including the three licensees, state and local leaders, and public health officials. " Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said in a statement after that meeting, "We will build on our internal experience and the lessons learned from other jurisdictions. In addition, we will closely monitor the guidance being developed by the Governor's Reopening Advisory Board." .

Maddox said resorts should reopen in Massachusetts "with extensive security measures," as long as the state is in line with its benchmarks, has passed the initial phase of reopening, and is closely monitoring coronavirus case data. .

"We have worked with state and local officials to provide ideas and a plan for a phased approach to reopening the economy, based on benchmarks for disease growth, ICU capacity and test positivity rates," he said. "We are now facing a new rapid slowdown curve that we must 'flatten'. Our economy is in free fall. It is imperative to flatten this curve so that we can resurface in a safe and sustainable way."

Here are some conclusions about what guests can expect from Encore's health and safety plan to reopen:

A temperature control (or two) will be carried out on the door

Under the plan, security teams will monitor guests entering the resort using thermal cameras, allowing them to perform non-invasive temperature controls.

"Anyone displaying a temperature above 100.4 ° F will be taken to a private area for a secondary temporary temperature examination," Encore said. "Employees or guests who have a temperature above 100.4 ° F will not be able to enter the property and will be directed to proper medical care."

Staff will also ask arriving guests to use hand sanitizer and to wear a mask provided by the resort. Signs displayed throughout the property will highlight proper mask use and physical distancing practices.

These protocols are among the great attention to detail that the new welcoming process will entail, the plan states.

Arriving guests will not put a finger on the front doors, nor will employees open the car doors for customers. The bell car will be disinfected among the guests. Encore-operated limousines will be limited to four people, while limousine services will be limited to two guests.

%MINIFYHTML0d092cf391417003494fe6ccf8d2552f14%

Boats and buses will operate with a 25 percent capacity limit with designated seats.

Upon registration, guests will receive masks, hand sanitizer and a COVID-19 "awareness card," according to Encore.

"An employee will be on hand to disinfect the button panels (in hotel guest elevators) at regular intervals, at least once an hour," the plan says.

Everything from hotel rooms to slot machines will be reconfigured for physical distancing.

Encore says it is prepared to "meet or exceed,quot; the guidelines of state and local health authorities when it comes to physical distancing.

Restaurants and bars will have reduced seating capacity, so there is at least six feet between each party. Any line of clients in the complex will include clear markings of where guests should stop. And of course, the slot machines will be turned off or rearranged to separate players from each other.

"Board games will have chairs removed to allow a safe distance

between players and dealers, "says the security plan." All players must sit at the gaming tables to play, with the exception of roulette and craps. "

The complex says room assignments will be spaced out "to limit the number of people per floor in the hotel and limit potential interactions in the hallways and elevators,quot; whenever possible.

Convention and meeting spaces will be organized with distance based on federal and state recommendations in mind, and self-service buffet service will be a thing of the past.

The dice will be disinfected by each new shooter

Casino games and materials will be highly disinfected under the plan.

For table games, the protocol outlines steps for employees to sanitize the dice for each new shooter, each chair each time a guest leaves a game, and roulette, ball, and dolly each time a new dealer steps in. , among dozens of other steps.

Poker operations will follow similar procedures; however, the casino said that poker will not be offered until a later stage in the reopening process. Possible chip sanitation techniques are still being reviewed "with the guidance of pending experts," the plan says.

At slot machines, attendees will offer to disinfect slot machines for players, with machines sanitized by gloved employees at least once every four hours, at a minimum, among other actions.

"Supervisors and casino managers will ensure that guests do not congregate in groups," says the protocol. "The temporary plexiglass partitions will be installed in specific board games as an additional security measure."

The hand sanitizer will be available throughout the casino floor.

Reopening the disco will take some time

While the security plan spells out the details of the resort's restaurants, bars, and in-room dining, exactly how Mémoire, the Encore Boston Harbor nightclub, will accomplish the reopening is still in the works.

An Encore Boston Harbor spokesperson told Boston.com on Monday that the opening date will be at a later date "to be determined,quot; compared to the rest of the complex due to the difficulty of physically remote guests in a club setting. . The reopening plans are therefore "pending guidance from local authorities and medical experts," the document says.

Maddox, in his statement, said he understands that even with incremental openness, the complex may have to "roll back,quot; its operations.

This may be necessary if, for example, "an increase occurs in cases that jeopardizes the capacity of the health system."

"However, the only way to cross this river is one stone at a time and we must start soon," he said.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.