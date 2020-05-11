Here's Governor Whitmer's update on the state's response to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Monday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

Whitmer said Tuesday will be nine weeks since the coronavirus first appeared in the state.

As of Monday, May 11, COVID-19 is present in 79 of Michigan's 83 counties.

The state has provided more than 1.1 million Michigan unemployed workers with more than $ 4 billion in benefits.

Businesses cannot punish a worker who must stay home because they have tested positive for COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms, or have been in contact with someone who has.

The Department of Corrections has taken a series of measures to protect people serving sentences, expanding testing protocols and streamlining conditionalities.

The Whitmer administration will continue to monitor data and reports from Michigan state parks.

Until there is a vaccine, social distancing is the only real tool to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 47,552 and 4,584 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. and 22,686 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan through May 8.

May 7 Press conference updates

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order Thursday to extend Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe order through May 28. Under this order, Michiganders are not yet to leave their homes except to run critical errands, participate in safe outdoor activities, or go to a specific location. jobs.

The governor's order will allow manufacturing workers, including those from Michigan's Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of their MI Safe Start Plan.

After announcing that Michigan manufacturing workers will return to work on Monday, May 11, Whitmer detailed the six phases of his MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan's economy.

The phases of the pandemic include: OUT OF CONTROL INCREASE: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems. PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high levels of cases with concern about the capacity of the health system. FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the capacity of the health system is sufficient for current needs. GETTING BETTER: Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are clearly on the decline. CONTAINSIN G: Continuous case improvements and mortality rates, with rapidly contained outbreaks. POST-PANDEMIC: Community outreach is not expected to return. Whitmer announced Michigan is in phase three from May 7. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 45,646 and 4,343 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. ITS T. More updates: Pfizer announced that the first participants received one dose in the US. USA In a clinical trial for the BNT162 vaccine program to prevent COVID-19 infection.

More than 2,700 businesses across Michigan received a total of $ 10 million in the Michigan Small Business Assistance Program.

DHHS announced that nearly 90,000 low-income college students in Michigan who are enrolled in career or technical education programs are eligible to receive current food assistance benefits this week.

May 4 Press conference updates

MDHHS Deputy Chief of Health and Executive Medical Director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun also provided an update on COVID-19 in Michigan. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined the governor at the press conference to discuss the May 5 election.

May 5 also marks 8 weeks since the crisis in Michigan began.

Here are the Whitmer updates:

Due to the hard work of the state procurement office, private donations, increasing businesses and workers, and donations from the federal government, Michigan now has enough PPE for the last hospital for several weeks.

Suspension of foreclosures and evictions

Expanded access to child care

Futures for frontliners

On Monday, Whitmer signed an executive directive creating the Michigan Office of Accountability COVID-19 within the state budget office.

Friday, May 1 Press conference:

The governor says his number one priority as the state works to re-engage sectors of the economy is the Michiganders' health and safety. She reiterated that the Stay Home, Stay Safe order remains in effect until May 15.

Whitmer has signed an Executive Order to reopen construction and real estate safely. The executive order will allow for the resumption on May 7 of some types of work that present a very low risk of infection, including construction, real estate activities and work that is traditionally and mainly carried out outdoors.

Under this order, Michigan residents are not yet to leave their homes except to run critical errands, perform safe outdoor activities, or go to specific jobs. The order also requires companies to take measures to protect their workers against the spread of COVID-19.

Construction sites must adopt a set of best practices to protect their workers from infection. Those practices include: Appoint a site supervisor to enforce COVID-19 control strategies.

Conduct daily health screenings for workers.

Create dedicated entry points, if possible, or issue stickers or other indicators to ensure that all workers are screened every day.

Identify choke points and high-risk areas (such as hallways, forklifts and elevators, rest areas, water stations and buses) and control them to allow social distancing.

Ensure sufficient hand washing or disinfecting stations in the workplace.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 42,356 and 3,866 deaths as of May 1 at 3 p.m.

8,342 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of April 24.

Starting Wednesday April 29:

On Monday, Whitmer began setting priorities for re-engaging the economy under the MI Safe Start Plan.

Whitmer said her number one priority remains the same: the health and safety of Michiganers and their families.

Whitmer said Friday that she plans to sign an executive order to open both residential and commercial construction by May 7.

The Whitmer administration created the Child Care Relief Fund to provide direct, non-competitive grants to child care providers.

The Whitmer administration is expanding the job sharing program to help employers retain their qualified employees.

Whitmer sent a letter Wednesday asking Congress to support Senator Gary Peters' Hero Fund to provide risk pay for front-line workers.

Here are Whitmer's updates from the April 27 press conference:

She signed an executive order to establish strategies to reduce exposure to Covid-19 for both customers and employees.

She signed an executive order extending the validity of existing personal protection orders that would otherwise expire during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His administration and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, in association with the Michigan Small Business Association and the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants, announced Monday that businesses throughout Michigan can now apply for a Forgivable Check Protection Program Loan for Additional $ 310 billion. US Small Business Administration USA

Adults in Michigan have continued to search for health insurance through the Healthy Michigan Plan.

Whitmer announced MI Safe Start, which is a plan to re-engage Michigan's economy.

The MI Safe Start Plan will take into account the various sectors of our economy, geographic and workplace risk, as well as our public health capacity and workplace protocols to mitigate that risk.

The MI Safe Start Plan will be incremental starting with the least risky types of workplaces. The residential and commercial construction industry, for example, will likely be one of the first sectors to return to work. His administration is carefully evaluating a number of industry sectors to restart.

Whitmer will return at a future date to further analyze his thinking on these sectors.

Companies must protect their employees through:

Carefully monitor employees for symptoms

Institute a variety of social distancing techniques in the workplace.

Strengthening of sanitation and hygiene.

Provide recommended protective equipment such as masks and face shields.

