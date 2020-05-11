Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 47,552 and 4,584 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 8, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 8, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated 11/5/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 4 4 one Allegan 157 2 Alpena 87 8 Antrim 10 Arenac 27 one Baraga one Barry 51 one Bay 204 204 9 9 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 403 24 Branch 80 2 Calhoun 268 17 Cass 42 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear 12 2 Clinton 128 10 Crawford 57 4 4 Delta 14 2 Detroit city 9851 1192 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 151 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1765 224 Gladwin 17 one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour twenty 5 5 Gratiot 33 4 4 Hillsdale 153 22 Houghton 2 Ferret 36 one Ingham 586 17 Ionia 110 3 Iosco 55 8 Isabella 62 62 7 7 Jackson 400 26 Kalamazoo 622 32 Kalkaska 18 years 2 Kent 2332 42 lake 2 Lapeer 177 30 Leelanau 9 9 Lenawee 128 2 Livingston 376 22 Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 6064 699 Manistee eleven Marquette 51 10 Mason twenty-one Mecosta sixteen 2 Menominee 6 6 Inland 66 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 393 17 Montcalm 46 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 384 twenty Newaygo 35 Oakland 7752 849 Oceana 30 one Ogemaw sixteen Osceola 9 9 Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 98 10 Ottawa 420 19 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty Saginaw 809 85 Sanilac 38 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 211 17 St Clair 358 25 Saint Joseph Sixty-five one Tuscola 139 17 Van buren 93 4 4 Washtenaw 1192 81 Wayne 8343 913 Wexford eleven 2 MDOC * 2139 54 FCI ** 114 3 Unknown 10 one Out of state 26 Grand total 47552 4584

* Michigan Department of Corrections

%MINIFYHTML18b2dd6ae38c2cfabfa508adc6401b5415%

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related