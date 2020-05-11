Home Local News Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>MDOC Probation Officer Tests COVID-19 - CBS Detroit
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 47,552 and 4,584 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 8, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 8, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated 11/5/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 4 4 one
Allegan 157 2
Alpena 87 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 27 one
Baraga one
Barry 51 one
Bay 204 204 9 9
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 403 24
Branch 80 2
Calhoun 268 17
Cass 42 2
Charlevoix 13 one
Cheboygan 19 one
Chippewa 2
clear 12 2
Clinton 128 10
Crawford 57 4 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit city 9851 1192
Dickinson 5 5 2
Eaton 151 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1765 224
Gladwin 17 one
Gogebic 4 4 one
Great tour twenty 5 5
Gratiot 33 4 4
Hillsdale 153 22
Houghton 2
Ferret 36 one
Ingham 586 17
Ionia 110 3
Iosco 55 8
Isabella 62 62 7 7
Jackson 400 26
Kalamazoo 622 32
Kalkaska 18 years 2
Kent 2332 42
lake 2
Lapeer 177 30
Leelanau 9 9
Lenawee 128 2
Livingston 376 22
Luce one
Mackinac 6 6
Macomb 6064 699
Manistee eleven
Marquette 51 10
Mason twenty-one
Mecosta sixteen 2
Menominee 6 6
Inland 66 8
Missaukee sixteen one
Monroe 393 17
Montcalm 46 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 384 twenty
Newaygo 35
Oakland 7752 849
Oceana 30 one
Ogemaw sixteen
Osceola 9 9
Oscoda 5 5 one
Otsego 98 10
Ottawa 420 19
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon twenty
Saginaw 809 85
Sanilac 38 5 5
school 4 4
Shiawassee 211 17
St Clair 358 25
Saint Joseph Sixty-five one
Tuscola 139 17
Van buren 93 4 4
Washtenaw 1192 81
Wayne 8343 913
Wexford eleven 2
MDOC * 2139 54
FCI ** 114 3
Unknown 10 one
Out of state 26
Grand total 47552 4584

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

