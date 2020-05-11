Her 15 favorite couples reveal the secrets of their marriages

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
As fickle as Hollywood may seem about love (sorry, Ariana Grande and Pete davidson) There are some epic love stories that almost seem dreamed of in a writer's room.
We are not just talking about Chrissy Teigen–John Legend and Blake Lively–Ryan Reynolds couples of the world, though we appreciate their ability to poke fun at their #couplesgoals status without removing the genuine connection that earned them that distinction in the first place. But sitting just one rung above them in the celebrity marriage hierarchy are the duos who have navigated silver anniversaries with supposed ease, almost shocked that others see it as an achievement.
He asked the secret of his 31-year marriage to Tom Hanks, Rita Wilsonhe said to E! News: "I like what my friend said:" Do not get divorced. "This is how they stay together for a long time. Her husband agreed:" You get up in the morning and say: How can we stay together today? Oh I know, I'll make you some coffee and we'll talk a little bit and move on and when we come back at the end of the day we're happy to see each other ""
Because sometimes with the right person in the right partnership at the right time, it's really easy.
"They say it must be hard work. No, it is not," he said. People in 2015. "Every once in a while you know, you have to get past some things, but life is one damn thing after another and it's actually more enjoyable to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with to do it."
So choosing someone you really want to be with seems like a solid start, but surely there is more to it than that.
Enter actress Marlo Thomas and talk show presenter Phil Donahue. Celebrating their 40th anniversary in a matter of days, the powerful couple was curious to know how other duos work, chatting with all the judges. Judy Sheindlin and Jerry sheindlin to Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka to fill the pages of your new book, What makes a marriage last: 40 celebrated couples share with us the secrets to a happy life.
We pledged to read your anecdotes and advice from over 1,240 combined years of marriage and offer you the choicest parts for you to have and maintain from now on. Will you do us the honor of reading what they said?
Mariksa Hargitay and Peter Hermann
"I never thought I would laugh so much in my marriage. That is a key ingredient of who you are, this insistence on joy," Hermann tells his girlfriend about their 16-year relationship. "And I think what sustains our marriage is that I know that you love me despite who I am, and that is the definition of grace."
Seeking that happiness is the key. Even after a particularly strong discussion, "One of us will test the waters with a joke, about the same thing we were fighting for," he shares in the book. What makes a marriage work? of life with him Law and order: SVU star. "It is as if one of us said, 'I'm not saying I was wrong, and I still don't insist that he was absolutely right, but can we at least move slowly towards the place where we catch things together?' Once that happens, it's a good sign that things are on track to get fixed. "
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines
They have avoided the need for major renovation by following the same advice they received in premarital counseling prior to their 2003 vows. Even five children, Tuesday nights are a must and have delayed buying a TV, rather than finding other ways to connect.
But if Chip offered any advice to follow, it would be to chase the person you love "like a hornet." Two decades later, he says, he still feels like the guy waiting to get a second date. "I'm not saying that she will never cheat on me," she explains, "but it won't be because I never told her that I loved her or because I didn't send her flowers or forgot our anniversary."
Kyra Segwick and Kevin Bacon
"My first advice is not to take celebrity advice," Bacon jokes about his 31-year marriage. It's as succinct as his other resource, "Keep fights clean and dirty sex," a phrase developed specifically to end any talk about your marriage.
However, the truth is that they intend not to let the arguments linger, they seldom dig for the sake of victory. "Honestly, we don't like fighting, so when we're really arguing, we're both looking for a solution," he explains. The closer Actress. "For the most part, we are fighting to make sure everything is okay, because it sucks to fight." Because, after all, she continues: "There is no plan B. No matter what, we want to solve it."
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan
Almost 32 years after marriage, the actors have mastered the art of fair fighting. "Tracy and I don't choose scabs," explains the Family ties alum. "In some marriages, people look at their partner and see vulnerability and they just can't help chasing that vulnerability, like it's a sport or something. We don't do that."
That does not mean that they have no arguments. "If I said something stupid, I have a tendency to want to get it back and do everything right," he says. "But that doesn't really work." Instead, he follows her example and tries to give her space. She, in turn, offers understanding: "Sometimes you just have to tell yourself, 'You know what? He said something stupid and made me feel bad. But he's a good person and I'm going to give him the benefit of the he doubts he didn't realize what he said hurt my feelings. "
Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest
Not surprisingly, the actress considers humor "foundational,quot; in her marriage to the man behind the fake documentaries. Waiting for Guffman
and The best in show. More than 35 years after his Christmas Eve vows, she says, "There is no fight we have had, even in my most violent anger, that he cannot throw me to the ground making me laugh."
If a disagreement goes on (usually a few days, at most) they know exactly how to resolve it. "There is always a moment when there is a gesture. It is silent, the physical act of touching each other. I swear, it is nothing more than a simple silent contact," she says, a joint acknowledgment that they have passed the subject. "Within an hour from that moment," he continues, "it is all over."
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
"I think one of the things that has kept us together for all these years is that we both define relationships as something relatively indefinable." How i met your mother says alum. Through 17 years of career change (actor and chef Burtka released his cookbook The life is a party in 2019), raising 9-year-old twins Gideon and Harper And dealing with tough times, "Marriage never stays the same," explains Harris. "When you have sex with the same person over and over again, it becomes redundant, so you try different things. So one day you don't like each other and suddenly you don't like it, so you have to figure out how to be attracted again for them, but in a different way because you're getting older. "
Finally, he continues, you find yourself more attracted to his soul. And then her body again. "Everything continues to transform," he says. "Then, in a strange way, we keep falling in love with each other in different ways, over and over again."
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Appropriately, comic actors believe that their fun brings them to life. And not just in their 15-year marriage. "Every time we laugh a lot," says the Can you forgive me? actress, "especially crazy, when you're like, OMG, and you're almost dizzy, we always allot a specific amount of time that it adds to our lives. And I'm always adding it up. I'll say, 'Okay, it was like two months, I only have two more months to live! & # 39; "
What they don't set is the duration of a disagreement. Citing the repeated rule of not going to bed angry, Falcone says: "I tried it once, and realized that in the morning I had forgotten why I was angry. You will not receive any response if you are analyzing a discussion when everyone is tired and possibly had a drink or two. I've never had the thing you have an argument at ten at night, and then you say, 'Well, that was good. I'm glad we got got to the bottom of that. We agree. Truce signed & # 39; ".
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Each of those who married before finding their way to the other in 1995, not only had to navigate a marriage, but life as stepparents of two children per piece. "There is no book that tells you how to do it, so the only thing I found out immediately is that they already have a mother, and it's not me. So what did they need from me?" the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist The actor remembers. "It was then that I realized that everyone needs a cheerleader, right? There are never too many in your life, so that's what I will be. I never set their limits, disciplined them, or tried to teach them the right from the wrong. They have parents who do that. "
the Health alum agreed with his posture wholeheartedly. "I think it is very wise to offer yourself as a friend," he says. "‘ I'm not going to discipline you and I'm not going to judge you. What I'm going to do is go out with you and be there for you. " And that's what you have to do: be absolutely, genuinely there. "
Elton John and David Furnish
At the time that same-sex civil unions were legalized in Britain, the music icon and the Canadian advertising executive joined in a ceremony on December 21, 2005. They repeated the process on exactly the same day, nine years. later, once they were able to legally marry. And yet the anniversary they recognize is that unexpected reunion at a 1993 weekend dinner at the singer's flat in Windsor, England, where his friend established the guest list.
Every Saturday, regardless of where in the world they are, together or separately, the two write a handwritten note, according to the authors' count, some 1,352 letters in total. "There is something very spiritual and real about handwriting," Furnish explains, "and the cards are an opportunity to reflect on last week and talk about next week." He agrees with the five-time Grammy winner: "I think it is part of the success of an enduring relationship. Communication is the most important thing."
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lisa Oz
Having literally secreted his 25-year marriage ("Six months before I met him, I had these recurring dreams about this person I was going to marry,quot;), the radio presenter, producer of his talk show, makes sure that the Union has remained front and center, even when its existence has changed.
"Marriage is a priority for both of us. And that means we act on it and refocus when we have lost sight of the ball," she says. If the surgeon could prescribe advice, it would be to place that link above all else. "The bottom line is this: I would do anything
for her. Climb any mountain, take any bullet, in the chest, by the way. I could do things that justifiably piss her off at me, but I would never let anything stop me from giving my love to her, "she vows. If you appreciate how valuable marriage is to your long-term happiness, continue." You will never let anyone touch it. "
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts
ABC News reporter Roberts is not always one to chat. "I don't like check-in," he explains. "If you call just to say, 'So what's wrong?' No, I don't like that." However, everyone's favorite television meteorologist is a type of phone. And after years of irritation against his frequent calls, a friend said something that changed his stance. "A friend said to me: 'Did you ever think that maybe he feels comfortable when he hears your voice, because that tells him that everything is fine in the world?'", He relates. "And I thought, 'That's so sweet. I've never thought of it that way. And if it means something to him, then it should mean something to me.'"
Now she says, "I've learned to breathe and say, 'Honey, I have a few things to do, but what's wrong with you? Great. Glad to hear from you. I have to go. We'll talk later. I love you." That makes all the difference in the world to him, and it doesn't kill me for two minutes to be nice and sweet. " They will celebrate their 25th anniversary this September.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
The building blocks for your 24-year-old union began in your newly married days, when any fight, one involved Riverdale The actor threw the talk show host's ring out the window, it looked like it might be that. "At the beginning of a marriage, it is easy to let the little things become big things, whether it is financial stress or a career or if you have children and you are deprived of sleep,quot;, defends the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan star "But Mark taught me to walk away and take a breather. That's when you realize this is not a watershed moment for marriage."
Some hard-earned wisdom, no doubt, but now the parents of three are reaping the rewards. "Every time you see a couple who seem really happy, you can bet they've been through crazy things, crazy together, and survived," he says. "That is something to be proud of."
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
She is an introvert, she says, "perhaps one step from being a loner,quot;; he is the extrovert "the mayor of everywhere,quot;, as he says. She is a messy touch; he's "a little TOC," notes the Oscar winner. But, married since 2003, they have long learned to let the other do their thing.
That is the advice of the How to escape murder The leader says he gives all his friends that they will soon get married. "Marriage doesn't start when you walk down the aisle," he shares. "Your marriage begins when you look at a person you love more than anything, and there is something about him, just a character trait that makes you say to yourself, 'Oh man, that will drive me crazy. I know if I can deal with this. And then the next minute you say, "But you know what? I love him. "That's when your marriage begins."
Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner
It falls short of the 50-year mark in any relationship by allowing disagreements to linger. Every time there is an explosion, watch the Grace and Frankie star: "It's usually me who apologizes. It's not difficult because I love her and I can't stand her feeling lonely for five minutes."
Even better is when you can avoid saying you're completely sorry to the writer. Most importantly to share, she shares, "Remember, when you are angry at your partner and say something hurtful, later you will be more angry at yourself for saying hurtful things to the person you love. You will feel angry twice. Not good for your blood pressure, and it's certainly not good for your relationship. "
Judges Judy Sheindlin and Jerry Sheindlin
Few things are more on the mark than former New York State Supreme Court judge Jerry, declaring his decades-long union jobs because he generally lets the Judge Judy win icon. But for his girlfriend it's more about knowing that you won't always like the final verdict. Her 12-year-old marriage broke up in 1990 when he couldn't be the caregiver she needed after her father's death. However, when they got back together a year later and quickly remarried, she had no illusions that he was going to be the type of person to run the home or take the lead on birthday plans.
"Each relationship is different, but there is a common thread of unhappiness, and that unhappiness comes from trying to make another person different from who they are. You can try it, but they will always resent it," he explains. in fact. "I don't think you should marry someone with the expectation of changing who they are."
