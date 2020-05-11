Her 15 favorite couples reveal the secrets of their marriages

As fickle as Hollywood may seem about love (sorry, Ariana Grande and Pete davidson) There are some epic love stories that almost seem dreamed of in a writer's room.

We are not just talking about Chrissy Teigen–John Legend and Blake Lively–Ryan Reynolds couples of the world, though we appreciate their ability to poke fun at their #couplesgoals status without removing the genuine connection that earned them that distinction in the first place. But sitting just one rung above them in the celebrity marriage hierarchy are the duos who have navigated silver anniversaries with supposed ease, almost shocked that others see it as an achievement.

He asked the secret of his 31-year marriage to Tom Hanks, Rita Wilsonhe said to E! News: "I like what my friend said:" Do not get divorced. "This is how they stay together for a long time. Her husband agreed:" You get up in the morning and say: How can we stay together today? Oh I know, I'll make you some coffee and we'll talk a little bit and move on and when we come back at the end of the day we're happy to see each other ""