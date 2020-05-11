Help Wanted to Identify Mysterious Patient at Zuckerberg San Francisco General – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Officials at Zuckerberg General Hospital San Francisco on Sunday appealed to the public for help identifying a patient in their care since Friday night.

The person describes himself as a man and probably in his 30s, standing about 6 ft 2 and weighing more than 350 pounds.

He was found unconscious at 170 Pacific Ave. on Friday night. He appears to have suffered some head trauma, but his injuries and condition were not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the person's identity should call (628) 206-8063 or send an email to Brent Andrew at [email protected]