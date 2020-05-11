Halsey Collaborates With DJ Marshmello To Donate Advice For Postmates Delivery Drivers

Instagram

Continuing to spread kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic, the duo & # 39; Be Kind & # 39; Encourages app users to & # 39; use code BEKIND to get $ 5 + $ 10 tip credit for their driver & # 39;.

Up News Info –

Singer Halsey and new DJ collaborator Marshmello They are leading a new campaign to spread friendliness among food delivery drivers.

The couple recently teamed up for the song "Be Kind," and on Friday, May 8, the musicians continued to promote the message with a new Postmates initiative, through which they hope to donate up to $ 100,000 (£ 80,600) in tips for Essential app employees, who have been delivering products to customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Since I can't stop asking for snacks, I joined aw (with) @marshmellomusic + @postmates to spread the #BeKindxx message and donate $ 100,000 in tips to urge local Postmates (sic) drivers," Halsey posted to the networks. social. "Now through May 15, use code BEKIND to get $ 5 credit + $ 10 tip for your driver. Be nice and be safe."

%MINIFYHTMLc3f67d27385b036f714f0abc6a8a42f716%

Halsey and Marshmello promoted the campaign for food delivery drivers.

Marshmello shared a message about kindness.

Marshmello tweeted a similar message, adding the hashtag "#LittleActsOfKindness".