Hailey Bieber's stylist shares how to color her hair at home

If one thing is certain, it is that we are all missing our stylists right now.
In the wake of the pandemic, many struggle to extend their color treatment at home, leading to many hilarious memes that show some hair-related glitches. But according to the celebrity colorist Ryan Pearlwho is responsible for the perfect strands of stars like Hailey Bieber, Rosalia, Georgia Fowler and Hunter McGradyDyeing your hair doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, with the right tools, you can create a salon-quality tint job at home. And, for those interested, you can reach Pearl via Instagram (@ RyanPearl23) to request professional color packs to help get you started.
Whether you are looking for a complete hair transformation or just want to touch up your highlights, here are Pearl's tips for coloring your hair at home:
Homework:
"When you dye your hair at home, you should start with fairly clean hair," Pearl tells E! Exclusive news. "You want it to wash your day. Think of it like painting a wall. You want it to be clean first so it continues smoothly. Make sure your hair is completely dry before you start."
Instead of heading to the store to pick up a box of hair dye, Pearl suggests calling her colorist to see if they can send her a batch of her usual color mix. "I don't recommend buying hair color in a box," she says. "I sent hair bundles to places as far away as Canada, Switzerland and London."
Step 1:
Once your locks are washed and ready to go, Pearl suggests separating your "fair,quot; hair in half, noting that clips are best used to hold the part in place.
Pro tip: "If you have a sensitive scalp, add a package of Sweet & Low to the color," says Pearl. "It will take away any burning sensations that you normally experience."
Step 2:
"Start your application," he explains. "Start by applying the color at the root, take ¼-inch sections, moving into horizontal sections that start at the bottom and continue to apply the color down." When coloring her hair, Pearl recommends being conservative with the dye because "in the long run, it will be much harder for her to fix in the salon."
Pro tip: For those with a "tough hairline," which means it takes longer to cover grays and natural color, Pearl recommends covering hair around the face with aluminum foil. Then put a bathing cap or plastic bag over it to hold the foil in place and go over it with a blow dryer to help set the color, emphasizing being careful not to place the dryer too close to the cap or bag.
Step 3:
"Let the roots sit for 35 to 45 minutes, depending on how strong the color of your root is and how gray it is," Pearl explains. "Once you're done with the color, bathe and rinse it well. Have a towel handy to dry and squeeze out the excess water."
Step 4:
After washing the stain, Pearl suggests adding glaze to all stained areas and allowing it to sit for five to 10 minutes, noting that the toner and gloss also work as a glaze.
"Glaze has a multipurpose function," says the celebrity colorist. "It adds shine to the hair and makes it healthier. It also adds a golden or ashy hue, depending on the look you are looking for." Pearl's preferred toner is Redkens Shades EQ, which offers smooth hair processing for outstanding condition and shine benefits. At the 10-minute mark, rinse the enamel with water, not shampoo. "It better sit on your hair and settle," he says, adding, "After that, use a good conditioner and rinse as usual." Pearl also suggests waiting at least 24 hours before washing your hair.
Pro tip: "Many redheads use two glosses because they tend to fade more," according to Pearl.
Highlight:
"For the highlights, and I don't recommend trying them on your own, but if you think you should, don't worry too much," Pearl warns. "Just do a little bit around your face." For successful highlights, separate your hair into super-thin sections and use a product like Redken Flash Lift, which is similar to bleach. Then, place aluminum foil over the dyed sections to prevent color from falling on the rest of the hair. "Apply it as close to your base as possible," Pearl recommends. "If it's not right at its base, that's fine because once you add the glaze after, it will combine the highlight with the root."
Style:
Pearl emphasizes not using heat tools such as irons and curling irons after coloring the hair in the first 24 hours. When the time comes, keep your heat setting around 325 degrees to prevent color from fading.
