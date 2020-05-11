Hailey Bieber's stylist shares how to color her hair at home

If one thing is certain, it is that we are all missing our stylists right now.

In the wake of the pandemic, many struggle to extend their color treatment at home, leading to many hilarious memes that show some hair-related glitches. But according to the celebrity colorist Ryan Pearlwho is responsible for the perfect strands of stars like Hailey Bieber, Rosalia, Georgia Fowler and Hunter McGradyDyeing your hair doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, with the right tools, you can create a salon-quality tint job at home. And, for those interested, you can reach Pearl via Instagram (@ RyanPearl23) to request professional color packs to help get you started.

Whether you are looking for a complete hair transformation or just want to touch up your highlights, here are Pearl's tips for coloring your hair at home:

Homework:

"When you dye your hair at home, you should start with fairly clean hair," Pearl tells E! Exclusive news. "You want it to wash your day. Think of it like painting a wall. You want it to be clean first so it continues smoothly. Make sure your hair is completely dry before you start."