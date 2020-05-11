Hailey Baldwin Bieber sizzles in Levi's new campaign

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is sizzling in a new Levi campaign as she continues to quarantine Canada with her husband Justin Bieber. Mother's Day was Sunday, May 10, 2020, and many people wonder when Hailey and Justin can announce that they are expecting a child. The couple have traditional conservative Christian views and, although Hailey has publicly revealed that she is taking birth control pills, they have also made it clear that the children are in their future. Until then, Justin and Hailey continue to work on their marriage and grow in their faith and love for each other. Now that they are quarantined in Canada, some are even wondering if Hailey won't get pregnant.

As a supermodel, Hailey's work keeps her busy, but due to the pandemic, she has been out of a job. Fortunately, she filmed her recent Levi campaign before the pandemic hit, and now her fans can see the finished work.

Hailey shared two photos showing off Levi's original 501 short jeans in the Tango Light Wash shades that retail for approximately $ 98. She paired the jeans with Levi's perfect blank t-shirt. The shirt sells for around $ 24.50. For the shoe, Hailey wore Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Virginia white mono boots that cost around $ 150.

You can check out the photos that Hailey Bieber shared with her 26.9 million Instagram followers below.

Hailey gave special thanks to her mother Kennya Baldwin for Mother's Day and referred to her mother as the most beautiful woman both inside and out.

Hailey shared the following caption along with three photos showing herself as a girl posing with her beautiful mother.

"Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mom … the most beautiful lady inside and out ❤️💕 I love you with everything or meu coração,quot;. %MINIFYHTMLf9f1aa7c6636ca390b724e26f3dee9be15%

What do you think about Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Levi’s campaign? Do you think it looks beautiful in the ad? What do you think about Justin and Hailey in Canada? Are you surprised that they have not yet returned to the United States?

