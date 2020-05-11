Hacked! Dallas ISD apologizes after "Zoom bombed,quot; parent-elder meeting for pornography – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD apologizes after hackers featured pornography on the screen during an online Zoom meeting between dozens of students, teachers, and parents to discuss graduation last week.

The district sent Up News Info 11 News the following statement:

"We apologize for the graphic images that some of our students and families may have seen during a Zoom parent-elder meeting, which was hacked by an unknown source yesterday. It is unfortunate that the digital platform that many of us rely on to connect students to teachers every day, has been compromised through several "Zoom-bombings,quot;. Although we are disappointed by the incident, campus administrators successfully restarted the meeting without further incident and are working with Dallas ISD police to investigate. A formal complaint was reported to Zoom as we hope this incident will trigger a more vigorous review of its security measures. "

The popular video conferencing program has faced scrutiny over its privacy practices, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced millions of Americans to work from home.

The company has answered questions about how it handles user data, as well as the security features of the software.

%MINIFYHTMLfd8c507b4d6a546f1a9e2abee9d2cd0f16%

"We do not sell your personal data," reads Zoom's privacy policy, released March 29. "Whether you are a company, a school, or an individual user, we do not sell your data."

But that fact doesn't stop the company from analyzing user data in any way, according to Shawn Tuma, a cyber security attorney with Spencer Fane LLP in Plano.

"We as consumers now must know that if we are provided with a free service, we are a product of that service," said Tuma, who wrote a blog post about adjusting privacy settings at Zoom meetings.

Some tips include never publicly sharing meeting IDs and disabling the "file transfer,quot; feature.

Zoom's policy states that it only collects user data necessary to provide services, such as an IP address and device details.

But an investigation by Motherboard found that Zoom allegedly shared user data with Facebook, prompting the company to end the practice a day later.

A California man also filed a lawsuit against Zoom for sharing customer information with Facebook without notice.

The FBI even issued a warning about an increase in "zoom bombardment,quot; incidents, such as what happened at the Dallas ISD meeting, in which hackers interrupt meetings with profanity or pornography.