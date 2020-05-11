Grimes shares sweet video of Elon Musk cradling his newborn son

It was a sweet ending to Mother's Day for Elon musk and Grimes.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, quickly making headlines around the world for their baby's unique name, X Æ A-12 Musk. While the pronunciation of the boy's outstanding nickname has yet to be officially determined, the Tesla co-founder made "like,quot; a tweet that theorizes that his name is said to be "X Ash Archangel,quot;.

He also tweeted the first photo of the little girl, which showed Musk holding the baby wrapped in what appears to be a hospital.

Fast forward to Sunday night, the musician shared new images of the famous father holding the newborn baby on his chest and hitting him on the back, perhaps for belching. Grimes added some pink hearts to the clip in his Instagram story.