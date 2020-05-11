Governor Abbott orders coronavirus testing in all Texas nursing homes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott ordered the coronavirus test on Monday for all Texas residents and nursing home staff after the White House urged the nation's governors to do so as deaths increase across the globe. the country.

Abbott's directive, a Republican, directed at state health officials came hours after Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors in a video conference that it was a strong recommendation. The federal government evaluate all nursing home residents. in the United States in the next two weeks.

It also occurred when San Antonio officials announced the first death of a nursing home employee who was hit in April by one of the first major outbreaks in Texas. More than 100 people tested positive for the virus at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and 18 residents have died.

The employee was a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions, said Laura Mayes, a city spokeswoman.

More than 26,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks of the virus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the country, according to an AP count based on state health departments and media reports. That's about a third of the 76,000 deaths in the United States that have been attributed to the virus.

Texas has more than 39,000 cases and at least 1,100 virus-related deaths. State health officials announced Monday that there were 10,000 additional cases and 12 new deaths. The actual numbers are likely to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he focuses on hospitalization rates that remain constant and infection rates that have decreased since mid-April.

Hairdressers and beauty salons were allowed to reopen in Texas on Friday. Last week, the state's restaurants and retailers were allowed to reopen with limited capacity.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

