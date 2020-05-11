Gordon Ramsay's baby Oscar perfectly expresses the pandemic environment

Famous chef and professional scream Gordon Ramsay could be pissing off cornwall people after decide at a social distance in the English seaside town with his family (Just !!!), but get a pass in my book as long as you keep posting photos of your very surly.looking for baby With little more than a year, Oscar Ramsay is already making an explosion work (that's what they say in beansin-toasted earth) to represent, in his chubby face the frustration of quarantine.

Look at this baby.

At the time this photo of Oscar was shared in our Slack work, I thought, "Hmm, yeah, same here, buddy."

Are you telling me this is not a damn 2020 mood in a nutshell?

Here I am, running away from responsibilities even though they always catch up with me at the end:

And here I am again, escaping from my apartment to feel the sun on my face:

To get more evidence that this baby just does it, let's go back a little more. He knows … something:

You've already gotten over this shit:

When your friends try to flex on the beach for the gram and that ruins the atmosphere. (Do you remember the beach? Do you remember friends?)

I like the same!

Look, Gordon Ramsay's neighbors are right to be upset that he's quarantined there, but if that means I'm going to get more content from a baby who seems unhappy on the beach … well.