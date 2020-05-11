Google Nest Cams monitors coronavirus patients to ease the burden on healthcare workers – BGR

Google and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York have teamed up amid the coronavirus pandemic for a partnership that involves using Nest Cams to remotely monitor patients.

The benefit is that this frees healthcare workers from having to be in close contact with patients, which will also save on the use of protective equipment.

Doctors and nurses are being legitimately recognized as the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic for being on the front lines of the crisis and potentially putting themselves in danger, risking their health whenever they come into close contact with COVID-19 patients who they have to control. above and provide urgent care.

Multiply that by a multiple that encompasses the numerous patient interactions that occur every day in hospitals across the country, not to mention the protective equipment that is in high demand to wear, and you start to see the cost associated with this. risk. This is why Google has partnered with a New York hospital on a system that uses technology to enable remote monitoring of patients with coronavirus, curb risk for healthcare workers, and preserve their valuable protective equipment. in the process.

In a company blog post Monday written by Mount Sinai Registered Nurse Robbie Freeman, she writes that this week she sees the launch of a new project involving the installation of a pair of Nest cameras in more than 100 rooms in Mount Sinai to treat patients with coronavirus. .

"In most rooms," he writes, "one will be used to monitor and communicate with patients and the other will monitor their vital signs. The video from the cameras will be streamed live to a specially designed console located at the Mount Sinai nursing stations (Google will not store or access these images). "

That console, he continues, was specifically designed to assist healthcare workers. It allows patients to be monitored remotely, in addition to tracking their vital signs and also being able to talk to patients.

According to Freeman, Google and Mount Sinai have been working together for several weeks to create this solution to follow current regulatory guidelines, HIPAA requirements, and other legal frameworks. "Every minute saved through remote patient monitoring can be offered to help someone else in need," he writes. "It is extremely gratifying to see that our work makes a difference in the lives of our patients, their families and the staff at our hospital."

Not only that, but Mount Sinai is just the first of this association's additional themes. Google is also working to provide 10,000 Nest Cams with the console specially designed for hospitals across the country. Google says the basic requirements a hospital must meet to participate include having a Wi-Fi network with WPA2 encryption, as well as a G Suite account and robust monitoring stations that can accommodate multiple camera feeds with live video.

