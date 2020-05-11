Good time: Jordan Peele Twilight Zone S2 trailer drops on Twilight Zone day

It's National Twilight Zone Day (no one knows why), and what better way to mark the occasion than with the official trailer for the second season of Jordan Peele's reboot. Twilight Zone? A few days ago we first saw the still photos, and combined with the trailer, we are optimistic that Peele can pull off another strong season and make this classic sci-fi series proud.

(Some spoilers for S1 below).

Rod Serling created the original Twilight Zone Anthology series for CBS in 1959, and was an instant hit with viewers. Serling was a fan of both pulp fiction and science fiction, and he combined those passions with a keen interest in social commentary on topics like nuclear war and McCarthyism. And he loved a nice end of the turn. The series was successfully revived in the 1980s and again (less successfully) in 2002. There was also a 1983 film, notorious because star Vic Morrow and two child actors died in a strange helicopter crash during filming.

The first season of Peele's latest reboot stayed true to the spirit of the original series, including a remake of the classic episode, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," starring Adam Scott, which first aired in 1963 and is based on a short story by science fiction author and screenwriter Richard Matheson. In fact, the finale was a meta-episode, "Blurryman," which featured a young screenwriter named Sophie who finds herself inside an iconic 1959 episode ("Time Enough at Last,quot;). She discovers that the "Blurryman,quot; she has been seeing throughout the episode is Serling himself, who leads her through a door into the Twilight Zone.

S1 had its share of darkly morbid delights, with several strong episodes, most notably the heartbreaking "Replay,quot;. And let's be frank, Peele's host storytelling is better than Serling's stiff, clipped delivery, for all of the latter's nostalgic charms. In addition to Scott, the star cast included Steven Yeun, Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, Sanaa Lathan, Ginnifer Goodwin, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, John Larroquette, and Tracy Morgan, among others. Nanjiani was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the pilot episode, "The Comedian,quot;.

Host with more: Jordan Peele channels Rod Serling as narrator for Twilight Zone.

Tell us what you see. Full access to YouTube / CBS

The world seems to be depressed by "maintenance,quot;. Full access to YouTube / CBS

Morena Baccarin stars in the episode "Downtime,quot;. Full access to YouTube / CBS

Jimmi Simpson stars in the episode "Meet in the Middle,quot;. Full access to YouTube / CBS

Why yes, that's Christopher Meloni in the episode "A Human Face,quot;. Full access to YouTube / CBS

%MINIFYHTML01f539778948de0d25dd062f48f851de14% Gretchen Mol stars in the episode "You Might Like It Too,quot;. Full access to YouTube / CBS

Joel McHale stars in episode "8." Full access to YouTube / CBS

At least someone seems to be having a great time. Full access to YouTube / CBS

"You are not who you seem to be."

Does anyone seem to be unhappy with their tarot reading? Full access to YouTube / CBS

Do not shoot! Full access to YouTube / CBS

Fuel nightmare. Full access to YouTube / CBS

Looking into the unknown. Full access to YouTube / CBS

Creepy eye is creepy. Full access to YouTube / CBS

The second season will feature its own impressive roster of stars that anchor each episode. The list includes Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Daniel Sunjata and Damon Wayans Jr., among others.

According to CBS All Access, "The second season of the series uses introspection and self-exploration to bring viewers into a dimension filled with infinite possibilities." Then, the trailer opens with a sinister voiceover that chants, "You are not who you appear to be." There's a lot of creepy music and a quick montage of visually stunning scenes, with little sense of coherent storytelling – it's an anthology series, after all, and no info has been released yet, other than the cast members and titles of the season. 10 S2 episodes definitely look great. And the theme of identity and self-exploration comes back in a haunting replay at the end of the trailer, when we hear a woman say, "I'm not what I started. Whatever it is, it's something new."

Twilight Zone S2 premieres on CBS All Access on June 25, 2020. While CBS released episodes of S1 week-to-week, for S2, the network will remove all episodes at once.

YouTube / CBS All Access listing image