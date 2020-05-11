‘Gomorrah season 5 will launch this summer, but it could be the last – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The fifth season of Italian crime success Gomorrah It should shoot at the end of the summer, we can reveal. But that could be the last thing we see of the mafia epic, according to the show's producer, Cattleya.

"We hope to start Gomorrah between July and September ”, said the president of Cattleya, Riccardo Tozzi.

Marco D’Amore, who plays the iconic character Ciro Di Marzio in the drama, will return to direct the first five episodes with regular series Claudio Cupellini also leading.

The scripts are currently in advanced development and "there will be a lot to prepare," Tozzi admits due to the production challenges posed by the coronavirus. As usual, the plan is for an episode of the Sky-backed show to be filmed outside of Italy.

"I think it will be great," Tozzi said of the new series. "Every time, we try to do something different. We have found another special angle for season five. It is twilight, dark and emotional."

But despite continued critical and ratings success, this could be the series' final exit, Tozzi reveals.

“Right now, we feel like this is the last season. You never know. But right now, we think it's the last season. "

The veteran Italian producer expressed confidence that there will soon be a solution to the show's longstanding distribution problems in the US. USA to reward him for free. "I am sure we will soon find a solution in the United States," says Tozzi.

Cattleya



Beta is also selling L & # 39; Immortale, the recent spin-off of the film produced by Cattleya from Gomorrah, about the life of the mafia killer Di Marzio. "You need to see it to fully appreciate the fifth series," says Tozzi. "It is a bridge between the fourth and fifth series and there is a big surprise."

Gomorrah, an Italian cross between The Godfather and The sopranos, traces the bloody enmities between rival mafia clans in southern Italy. The drama, starring Salvatore Esposito, D’Amore and Cristiana Dell’Anna, has been sold in 190 countries around the world.

Cattleya, backed by ITV, is one of the most successful screenwriting firms in Italy. Tozzi is hopeful that the company will be able to return to production in late June or early July, but significant hurdles remain, despite some unscheduled programs returning to work. Italy has recorded the second highest number of deaths in Europe from COVID-19 and the country remains under restrictions. Production protocols are currently being phased out.

“We are moving towards preparation with the idea of ​​filming in late June or early July. It is technically impossible to start production now. Actors need to be screened at least once a week and those tests are not available in such high quantity. The second major problem is that there is no insurance. New Italian independent productions can't get going, though that might be slightly different on a larger studio project. In the coming months, we hope that the evidence will be more available. The government has also proposed an improvement in the tax credit that could help offset the insurance challenge. "

Summer time

Netflix



Tozzi says the company's first out-of-the-door production could be the second season of Netflix's hit. Summer time, if you have a green light. "Our first production could be a second season of Summer time if Netflix orders it again. The first season was a success. I'm pretty sure we'll do a sequel. We are ready. But it depends on Netflix. We would have to shoot in the summer, as the title suggests.

Later in the year, Cattleya will also go into production on the Italian remake of the hit US series. We are. Rai is behind the Italian update of the hugely successful NBC, which currently holds the provisional title Not me.

The company is still in production in the third season of the crime series Netflix. Suburra, who was interrupted by the pandemic, and is weighing a second season of Andrea Riseborough's drug trafficking drama ZeroZeroZero.

"I'm not sure if there will be a second season," explains Tozzi. "We were asked about doing a second season, so we are thinking of potential ideas. Maybe we will, if we can come up with a good concept.

Tozzi is a regular at the Venice Film Festival and last year debuted the first season of ZeroZeroZeror on the Lido. He is optimistic that the festival can still go ahead, despite the obvious challenges.

"I think Venice is going to happen," he predicts. “(Artistic Director) Alberto Barbera is very creative. And (the president of the Biennale) Roberto Cicutto is very in favor of it happening ”.