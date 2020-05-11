GoFundMe is the only option for some during a pandemic

Susan Arnold, a 58-year-old Uber driver in Chicago, got acquainted with GoFundMe last year, when she helped a friend spread the word about his campaign. As with many posts on the crowdfunding website, he was asking for donations to help with a medical problem exacerbated by outside forces: The friend lived in a car and had been diagnosed with macular degeneration. Unable to find a job, he was going blind.

In mid-March, it was his turn. Arnold and her husband of 68 years, both diabetics, saw their Uber fares drop along with the closings of restaurants and bars. They had been offering hand sanitizer to passengers and cleaning their cars after each trip, but it felt inevitable that they would have to stop working soon. The thought of abruptly losing their livelihood "made me panic," says Arnold. Ten years earlier, after a series of more subtle but still devastating crises, the Arnolds lost everything they had. They say they are terrified that it will happen again.

"GoFundMe allows us to limp during this time."

Recalling her friend's GoFundMe campaign, Arnold became one of nearly 35,000 people to collectively fund the service for covid-19 related needs, part of a massive increase we found in the service's publications during the month of March. When we first spoke, the Arnolds had less than $ 50 in their bank accounts, but thanks to the approximately $ 1,700 raised through the platform, they were able to pay the April rent and pay the basic bills. What they will do this month is cause for some anxiety, but Arnold says "the GoFundMe allows us to limp during this time."

GoFundMe's campaigns for medical problems are rarely just about treatment. In the United States, health issues are inseparable from the debt and disaster cycles that accompany an unexpected bill. In the ten years since the launch of GoFundMe, it has become the preferred choice for people betrayed by their bodies and circumstances: The platform originally intended for wedding registries and charitable donations said last year a third of its users they seek to offset a cost of medical care. In early 2019One of the company's founders described how its optimistic startup became the country's default safety net: "The politicians are failing us," he said at the time. "Healthcare companies are failing us."

A year later, tThe pandemic has created many more opportunities for these institutions to fail. TThe federal government is issuing symbolic checks in 30.3 million unemployed Americans and small business loan packages have been drained immediately AND Unsurprisingly, more and more people are looking for help on GoFundMe.the crisis It has highlighted the role a company plays in reinforcing a social safety net that has been frayed for some time. For many, like the Arnolds, a makeshift survival method has become the only reliable option to follow.

Because a doctor's visit is inextricably linked to the bills that follow it, the worldwide covid-19 emergency is a crisis of basic material survival as well as public health. When we analyze 311,352 GoFundMe posts from the first three and a half months of 2020, we found a service in the early stages of transforming a medical debt clearinghouse into a community funded bailout. People who raise funds for reasons related to a pandemic are not raising money for medical problems, in general: they need money to take shelter in place, buy food, buy personal protective equipment, to stay alive.

An Uber driver in Tennessee is asking for donations of just $ 1.00 to help him buy food for himself and his dog. A Washington, D.C. resident is trying to raise money to pay off medical school loans for overworked professionals on the front lines of the crisis. Hundreds of bars and restaurants are asking former customers to pay server salaries as they wait for the shutdown. In California, a man who lived in his car lost his job and is asking for money to help him and his brother with chronic illnesses take refuge in a safe place.

It is a changing map of the economic despair that the pandemic is leaving in its wake.

As the pandemic spread from country to country during the first months of 2020, according to GoFundMe, the company observed new campaigns on the rise alongside confirmed cases, a shifting map of economic despair that the pandemic is leaving in its wake. By March, the company says, nearly a third of all new campaigns were related to the coronavirus; Requests for assistance with medical bills and funeral costs are, at least anecdotally, overshadowed by basic living costs, they say.. (GoFundMe disagreed with other calculations we made, but did not correct our findings, telling us that it was too early in the pandemic to publish numbers, noting that there is some ambiguity in searching for campaign themes by name.)

But according to our analysis, people who visited the GoFundMe site donated nearly $ 120 million to campaigns that mentioned the pandemic between January and mid-April. To determine that number, we looked at new campaigns that mentioned words like coronavirus "and" covid-19 "and added the total amount raised so far. According to a search for those campaigns, $ 4 million was raised for publications that directly mention rent or mortgage, a number that is certainly low since it does not take into account less literal requests, such as fundraising to help " stay in my place. " "

As the US states Abandoned by the federal government, struggling to secure masks and gloves for their essential workers, we discover that GoFundMe has raised $ 13.7 million for average people worldwide in hopes of lending their dollars for the supply or manufacture of masks facials and PPE. Nearly 250 campaigns were launched each day that invoked the coronavirus in some way in late March, and the site as a whole experienced a seismic jump in all new fundraising efforts in mid-March as GoFundMe users They established new campaigns that might not have directly mentioned the pandemic in an alarming clip.

GoFundMe reps say they are trying to understand what is happening on the platform in terms of the disasters that preceded it: hurricanes and school shootings that have caused spikes in new campaigns. But as the company notes, "the scale is unprecedented," and is not subject to any geography. It is possible to see all this money spent as an exercise in generosity, an optimistic act of charity in difficult times. But according to Similar websiteNearly 70 percent of GoFundMe traffic since January originated in the United States. This is also a story about all the ways in which a specific government, in the face of a crisis that is truly pervasive, has been unable or unwilling to provide meaningful support measures.

John, the husband of Susan Arnold, who until recently drove to Uber, slides his mask aside so he can talk on the phone's earpiece. "If you go to the hospital with cancer, is it a medical crisis or a financial crisis? They are both," he says. He conceptualizes the pandemic and its consequences in the same way, although the scale of this disaster, he says, while listing all the crises in his life, from the Cuban missile crisis to the collapse of the stock market, "is a million times worse. " John knows something about the cost of health care in this country: He worked in insurance for 35 years. A decade ago, the Arnolds lived in Florida; John worked as an independent insurance agent. A "series of cascading events" that included the passage of the Affordable Care Act and the real estate raid, sucked up their retirement savings and everything they owned. The couple moved to Chicago to start again; Around 2016, they both started driving for Uber. It was nice to get out of the house. They liked the job. "And we needed the money," says Susan.

In addition to their chronic problems, the Arnolds are of the age when covid-19 carries a higher degree of risk. They've been home for about two months. "We just had no choice," says Susan. In March, the couple requested Uber sick pay for two weeks, offered to drivers diagnosed with the virus or those with a note from the doctor ordering them to stay home. Susan had to appeal her request to get the money and then sent questions from other Uber workers asking how she had obtained the cash, it has been almost impossible for others to insure.

When we first spoke, the Arnolds were waiting for their federal stimulus checks and the unemployment they requested, that's how Susan thought they might be able to cover her May bills. She is desperate to keep paying, obsessed with the possibility of having to pay for several months of public services and rent everything at once. A day after our interview, Susan sent an email saying that she had woken up with another $ 218 in her GoFundMe checking account, which was "all the money we have." "I don't know what we'd be eating if it weren't for GoFundMe," he wrote. Nothing had yet been said about the state's promised assistance. The stimulus tests would finally arrive on May 4; At the time, the Arnolds had only $ 3 left in their bank account.

They immediately paid the May rent and now have about $ 100 left. Unemployment has yet to come. "Really," says Susan, "the GoFundMe has helped us for the past two months."