God's perfect plan keeps Carson Wentz rooted in the NFL world – Up News Info Detroit

Strong faith keeps Carson Wentz focused on something bigger

Injuries forced Carson Wentz to see another quarterback lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl title and sideline him in playoff games in each of the next two seasons.

Now, the franchise player with the big contract saw his team use a second-round pick against a quarterback who was second in the Heisman Trophy last year.

The Eagles did not recruit Jalen Hurts to compete with Wentz, only to provide insurance. That hasn't stopped some media and fans from creating a quarterback controversy and interpreting the team as a snub against Wentz.

Constant scrutiny and intense criticism are part of the work of NFL quarterbacks. In Philly it is loud and consistent.

But Wentz blocks it. Does not break. It will not allow disappointment, frustration, or setbacks to depress you. He also doesn't stop success: He finished third in the NFL MVP vote in 2017 and signed a contract extension with $ 108 million guaranteed last summer. It inflates your ego.

The reason is their strong Christian faith.

"It can be easy to be consumed with your train of thought or worldly or carnal desires or whatever," Wentz explained in a lengthy interview with The Associated Press this week. "But when you look at everything from an internal perspective, from a biblical perspective, and you just know that this is much bigger than just me and my life or where I am in my career, soccer, it is much bigger."

"It is God's perfect plan. It is His sovereignty intertwined with each of our lives. And so, for me, to fully trust, fully surrender (and say):" Very well, God, I am here to surrender to you. "And I want to give everything I can in my life to finally glorify you to the best of my ability. " It just gives me a different perspective with everything that comes my way, the good, the bad, the ugly. It is not always easy to have that kind of thinking. But the Bible talks about having a renewed mind. And for me, that is an everyday thing to renew my mind for the Word and just completely surrender to the Lord. "

Wentz plans to hug Hurts the same way Nick Foles did, who became a Philadelphia hero after earning Super Bowl MVP honors when he led the Eagles over the Patriots in February 2018. Foles and Wentz were close during the two seasons they played together. They share the same faith, they went to the same church along with third string quarterback Nate Sudfeld, and they spent a lot of time together. It hurts you have similar religious beliefs.

"I wholeheartedly believe that we are going to make it and we will be stronger together for the good of the team," said Wentz of Hurts, who threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns at Oklahoma in 2019. "It just seems like you connected instantly and knew instantly. that person on a deeper level because of the mutual relationship you share with Christ. "

The Eagles won the NFC East title last season despite numerous injuries on offense because Wentz was excellent down the stretch. He led them to four consecutive wins in December while pitching to a group of wide receivers who were out of the practice squad and the waiver cable. Wentz set a franchise record with 4,039 passing yards and became the first quartet in NFL history to throw 20 or more touchdowns and seven or fewer interceptions in three consecutive seasons.

But in the first quarter of his first playoff game of his career, Wentz was knocked out by a concussion when Jadeveon Clowney hit him in the helmet from behind as he was already falling.

Clowney is currently a free agent and the Eagles have asked about him. Wentz said he would have no problem welcoming him in the locker room.

"I have the utmost confidence in (management's) ability to make the team the best it can be to put us in the best position to win games," Wentz said.

Wentz first became a father last month, and was busy last week with his AO1 Foundation "day of relief,quot; that replaced his annual charity softball game, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation raised $ 137,534 during its 24-hour virtual fundraising campaign on Friday to help families and essential workers in the Philadelphia area through its "Love From The Crumb,quot; initiative.

"My faith is the number 1 reason I want to give back," Wentz said. "To have this position of influence that the NFL gives us, to use it for good and to give back and to influence and inspire others to give back, I think that is why God put me on this Earth."

