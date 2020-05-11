Giants, A & # 39; s employees, Other MLB teams participate in national antibody test – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants staff joined thousands of other Major League Baseball employees to participate in a Stanford study to help scientists determine when they should reopen businesses and sports across the country.

According to the results of a Stanford-led study, the coronavirus has not spread widely among MLB workers.

The study evaluated about 5,603 MLB employees, mostly reception personnel from 26 clubs, including the Giants and Athletics. Only 60 people tested positive.

"Personally, I thought there would be a larger fraction. From the antibody tests we have conducted in Santa Clara, Los Angeles County, New York; There are other groups that are doing New York and Miami-Dade, we have seen numbers more like three percent, four percent. In New York it's 25 percent, "said Stanford medical professor Jay Bhattacharya.

0.7 percent of MLB employees tested positive for antibodies. Of these, 45 percent were asymptomatic. There have been no reported deaths in the MLB from COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTMLd3b80fd579f7d90fd6ae7d92fe6e783e14%

"What this suggests first is that, in a sense, it is more widespread than the number of cases we've seen across the country." 0.7 percent is greater than that, so, in that sense, it is more widespread. It's also not that widespread at all. It's just 0.7 percent of the MLB population, "said Bhattacharya.

Professor Bhattacharya says that MLB employees are not representative of the country as a whole. They are mostly white-collar workers and younger than the general population.

The survey kit had a false positive rate of 0.5 percent.

After the Santa Clara County antibody test also performed by Stanford raised statistical questions about the errors, Professor Bhattacharya says that labs around the world offered validation data on the specific test kit used.

This improved his confidence in the accuracy of the MLB results.

"The most vociferous criticism was that we had a large error related to the false positive rate for our test kit, but now we have reduced it with many of the validation samples," said Bhattacharya.

The professor plans to submit the study to a medical journal for peer review this week.