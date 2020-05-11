Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia is already very Hollywood: Look!

Talk about a tough crowd.

During monday Daily pop, Gabrielle Union stopped for a virtual interview with E! Erin lim and Scott Tweedie. Not just the Go ahead alum gives an update on teaching stepdaughter Zaya wade in the midst of self-isolation, but also revealed how daughter Kaavia James Union Wade felt for his new children's book, welcome to the party.

"She loves looking at the back, which is actually her!" actress-turned-author said Daily pop. "So she's already very Hollywood-like. She's like, 'Oh me! This is amazing, I love this book. Tell me more. Come back to me.'

Although Kaavia likes to look at the image on the back of the book, Union said she has yet to figure out "her top five." Fortunately, others have taken welcome to the party like "the response has been tremendous."

"I think it says a lot about the changing nature of families and how we celebrate families and how we see them and how we respect different types of families," Union shared. "We were able to have Kaav through our substitute and she is amazing and gave us the gift of our little nugget."