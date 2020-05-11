Future Takes Social Media to Wish Most of Their Babies Moms a Happy Mother's Day

Roommates, since today is Mother's Day, celebrities are turning to social media to yell at the important women in their lives, who gave birth to them or for them, and that includes the Future. He surprised fans when he went to Twitter to send Happy Mother's Day wishes to most of the women he has children with.

By now, it is public knowledge that Future has many children and, as a result, many baby moms. So it's good that you've decided to take some time on Mother's Day to give them a shout … even if they weren't included in the tribute.

Future wrote Mother's Day messages to Ciara, Joie Chavis, India J, Brittni Mealy, the mother of her son Kash, and the mother of her daughter Paris:

"Happy Mother's Day Ci … Future Baby is Life, Love Yourself. Happy Mother's Day India … a great mother and always putting children first … you keep me sane and I am eternally grateful for Thank you for stopping my PRINCE Britt, your love for your children is incredible and I thank you for keeping up with the business … Happy Mother's Day My son Kash mother … really. different fabric! Happy Mother's Day baby K. Joie, thanks for being an amazing mother … hold her down! Real, stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. Paris (love) your mother deserves it! Happy Mother's Day, Mom "

Notably absent from the Mother's Day thanks list were Cindy Renae Parker, the alleged mother of her son Legend, and Eliza Reign, the alleged mother of her daughter Reign. Both women are currently involved in nasty legal battles with Future, so they probably weren't included.

