Future cryptic Tweets messages after reports confirm he is the father of Eliza Reign's daughter

Roomies, Future appears to be feeling some sort of path, as it has been confirmed that he has another baby mom, Eliza Reign. According to reports, a DNA test confirmed that he is 99.99999% the father, which we have already told everyone.

Welp, unlike most days, Future seemed upset that he was tweeting a storm about people running into Al Gore's internal network and putting us all in his business.

Rapper ATL tweeted, "Keep pushing." Then he continued with, "Teach these hoes how to keep their businesses off the Internet …"

It gets a little personal, in your next tweet. "You run to the internet." After posting tweets on and off, he wrote, "I can't tell the truth, I have to log out," and continued with "Mask."

U run to the internet. – FUTURE / FREEBANDZ (@ 1future) May 11, 2020

I can't tell the truth, I'm offline – FUTURE / FREEBANDZ (@ 1future) May 11, 2020

Mask – FUTURE / FREEBANDZ (@ 1future) May 11, 2020

Apparently there is more because Future said he cannot speak about the truth. Eliza has been very rude about the situation. In addition to posting a photo in the ‘Gram, in a pantsuit, captioned with,quot; Humble, "and a photo of her daughter, who says," Wilburn will always and always protect you, "there hasn't been much.

Roomies, if you recall, Future was ordered by a judge to present DNA evidence. He also filed a lawsuit against Eliza for defamation. He also alleges that his reputation has been damaged.

It is also reported that he has been in "tremendous emotional distress,quot; and that she has "upset her world."

Roommates, do you remember that Cindy Parker alleged that she also had a child with Future? Cindy and Eliza tested their children for DNA, which they reportedly confirmed were siblings. Finally, Cindy requested that the paternity suit against Future be dropped. They reached an agreement?

Chile, we will keep you informed about any other development.

