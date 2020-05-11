Friends remember victim of fatal Santa Cruz shark attack as religious, kind and genuine – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Friends of the respected Santa Cruz area surfboard modeler and surf enthusiast who died after a shark attack on Saturday afternoon remembered him as a kind and religious man passionate about the sport .

On Saturday afternoon, authorities said, Ben Kelly, 26, was surfing in the waters of Manresa State Beach, about five miles west of Watsonville, when he was the victim of a shark attack.

They brought him back to the beach, but he died shortly after his injuries. Kelly was the first fatal shark attack victim in Northern California since an abalone diver was killed near Kibeseliah Rock in Mendocino County in 2004.

A memorial for Kelly was placed with flowers and a broken board in her honor at Menresa State Beach.

Kelly lived in Orange County before moving to Northern California to start her business making custom-made and handmade surfboards.

His friends said he was deeply religious and philanthropic.

"More than anything related to surfing, I think he wanted his life to reflect Jesus in the way he treated people," said his friend Kyle Pitchford.

%MINIFYHTMLbeb9e663f2c3fb5d87cb97bf4669671c16%

The video taken from her website shows Kelly working on her craft. He said he was a self-taught moulder.

"When you pursue a career as a surfboard carver, it is not a plan to get rich," said Terry Campion, owner of the Santa Cruz Boardroom surf and skate shop. "You do it because you love the ocean and you love to surf and you love the art of building surfboards."

"I really wanted it to work for you. And if it didn't work for you, you were not satisfied, "said Pitchford.

According to the Manresa State Beach website, the beach is completely closed from 11 a.m. at 5 p.m. daily.

But at other times, it's accessible to local residents for activities like exercise and surfing, which was Kelly's passion.

"It was very genuine. I do not know. Simply very intentional with every conversation, "said Pitchford.

Friends say Kelly leaves his wife Katie, who is also a surfer.

"Man, our hearts are broken for Katie," Pitchford said tearfully.

A local photographer saw about a dozen sharks in the water the day before the attack that killed Kelly.

At this point, it is unclear what type of shark bit him.