Free Disney classes teach you how to draw your favorite characters – Up News Info Los Angeles

Need a break from your TV marathon and watching movies? Now is a good time to grab a piece of paper, sharpen a pencil, and improve your artistic skills.

Disney offers a free series of animation courses on its YouTube channel, teaching how you can draw iconic characters like Minnie Mouse, Elsa from "Frozen,quot;, Goofy and many more.

The classes, 43 in total, are led by Disney animators and range from 10 minutes to about 30 minutes, and you don't have to have any drawing skills to test them.

%MINIFYHTMLe140f89fa2005aec6767f822b171712914%

For example, Animation Academy artist Heather Worley shows how you can draw Ray the Firefly from "Princess and the Frog."

Drawing can be more than a way to pass time, according to experts.

A study published in the August 2016 issue of Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity and the Arts showed that drawing can have a significant effect on your mental health, especially in times of emotional stress.

"You can get a positive effect with just 15 minutes of drawing," principal investigator Jennifer Drake, Ph.D., an assistant professor of psychology at Brooklyn College, told Psychology Today. "Drawing to distract is a simple and powerful way to elevate mood, at least in the short term."