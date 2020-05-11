Francesca from "Too hot to drive,quot; said her engagement to Harry is not yet official

"I think it should definitely only be done in person."
Harry and Francesca are one of the few pairs of Too hot to handle they're still getting stronger
Despite the discomfort of the proposal, Francesca said yes.
But in an interview with Variety, Francesca said the engagement is not yet official.
"I asked him, 'Are we engaged? "And he said," I asked him to marry me, so I don't know, "Francesca told Variety." I think it should definitely only be done in person, as a suitable proposal. So right now, no, we are not engaged, to all who have been asking. "
"I mean, we are, but I don't know. Because how do you really decide that through the Zoom call? It's hard to say. But we talked about it."
It turns out that Ring Pop was actually Francesca's idea and Harry made the sweet gesture of remembering her request.
"We had a shared folder about the wedding rings, and he kept saying, 'What ring do you want?' And I just said, 'Oh, just bring me a Ring Pop', so That's what I said. Obviously, he planned because he went out and got a Ring Pop. "
So while the engagement is not 100% official, it appears that their marriage plans are quite serious. Congratulations to the handsome influencers!
