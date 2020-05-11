Fox sets the crown-proof Fall 2020 calendar with "The Best of L.A." – Up News Info

In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, which halted filming, discriminated against the broadcast pilot season, and canceled the traditional May fronts, Fox unveiled its fall 2020 calendar at the exact moment it would have done without the pandemic. Includes the network television debut of Spectrum Originals & # 39; The best of L.A. starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, which the network has acquired from Sony Pictures TV.

Fox, the first broadcast network to announce a fall schedule this year, plans a regular launch in late September of the 2020-21 season. Because it's unclear when TV production will be able to safely resume, series that have yet to be recorded for new seasons may not be ready for a premiere in late September. Fox is removing that uncertainty by relying on scripted and reality series already in the can – dramas Filthy rich and Following, both retained this season, new deliveries orf Masterchef Junior and Cosmos as well as the acquisition The best of L.A. animated series (The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob Burgers, Bless the Deer), which have been able to remain in production during the NFL pandemic, wrestling, and football.

The only question marks on the calendar are The masked singer whose next fourth season has not fired, and the NFL, which announced a full-season schedule but live sports is still cautiously forging a path to return.

This is Fox's Fall 2020 calendar, followed by more information and analysis, as well as detailed descriptions of the network's new series.

FOX FALL 2020 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE)

MONDAY

8-9 PM – The Best of L.A. (network television debut)

9-10 PM – NEXT

TUESDAY

8-9 PM –Cosmos: possible worlds (debut on network television)

9-10 PM – DIRTY RICH

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM – The Masked Singer

9-10 PM – Masterchef Junior

THURSDAY

7: 30-8 PM ET / – Fox NFL Thursday presented by Verizon

4: 30-5 PM PT

8-8: 19 PM ET / – GMC Kickoff Show

5-5: 19 PM PT

8:20 PM-CC ET / – Thursday Night Soccer Presented by Bud Light Platinum

5:20 PM-CC PT

FRIDAY

8-10 PM – WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown

SATURDAY

7-10: 30 PM – FOX Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

7-7: 30 PM – NFL on Fox

7: 30-8 PM – The OT / Fox Encores

8-8: 30 PM – The Simpsons

8: 30-9 PM – Bless the deer

9-9: 30 PM – Bob's Burgers

9: 30-10 PM – Family Guy

Midseason is shaping up to be a package for Fox with the planned return of his best dramas 9-1-1 and spin-off 9-1-1: lone star, which have been renewed for next season, along with the new comedy series Call me Kat starring Mayim Bialik and produced by Bialik and Jim Parsons; and new animated comedies The great north and Domesticated.

Scheduled for 2020-21 (including summer), there are animated comedy Seasons 2 Duncanville Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen and Beat Shazam.

Fox has yet to make decisions about several current series and all of its pilots, whose production was suspended by the pandemic. Of the remaining series, dramas The resident and Prodigal son and comedy Last man standing They look good to come back next season, depending on making deals with the producer studios.

Fox still plans to film some or all of its pilots, with drama Blood relatives and comedy This country It continues to create quite a stir, but virtually all of the network's six drama and comedy pilots are believed to be in contention.

Fox is wrapping up the 2019-20 season as the No. 1 projected network on adults 18-49 (even if its Super Bowl broadcast is excluded), claiming the season's top four new series on the show, Lego Masters, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Masked Singer: After the Mask and Prodigal son.

Clearly shocked by the pandemic, Fox's Fall Line features five series that probably wouldn't have landed on their fall shows under normal circumstances. That includes The best of L.A. which is gaining a spot on a major broadcast network's fall show two years after NBC's stunning pass on the pilot, developed by the Peacock network for consideration for Fall 2018.

Sony Pictures TV took the pilot to Charter's Spectrum Originals, where it became the platform's first original scripted series, released in May 2019. The drama, from the Jerry Bruckheimer universe Bad boys franchise, has been renewed for a second season, which opens in Spectrum in June.

The Spectrum Originals business model includes an exclusive nine-month window in the US only. In the USA, after which the platform continues to carry a series on a non-exclusive VOD, while the producer studio can take it anywhere else. I heard that Sony TV executives had been talking to Fox about taking a broadcast window in the first season before the start of the pandemic, likely as a potential summer original. The closing of Hollywood changed the form of the conversation and sent the series to fall.

The third installment of the Emmy winner Cosmos, a collaboration between National Geographic and Fox, which aired on Nat Geo earlier this spring. I heard Fox had considered airing Cosmos: possible worlds in the summer as counterprogramming Olympics. The Olympic Games were postponed by the pandemic, and Cosmos was held for fall.

The Up News Info revealed last week Fox's plans to put Tate Taylor Filthy rich, starring Kim Cattrall, and the AI ​​theme Following, headed by John Slattery, on the fall calendar. As we reported, the network had been waiting for the late spring / early summer debuts for the new mid-season dramas when the coronavirus outbreak intensified, shutting down all filming in mid-March.

NEXT: L-R: Fernanda Andrade and John Slattery

As the health crisis deepened and it became clear that Hollywood production will not be able to restart for months, Fox Bras began exploring a contingency plan to maintain Filthy rich and NeXt for fall. To do that, the network set out to find the original replacement schedule for the two dramas in spring / summer time. The network's unscripted team led by Rob Wade accelerated two new series, Masked singer: After the mask, and next Celebrity Watch Party, that occur remotely. Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox TV, the studio at both Filthy rich and Following, He contacted the cast of both shows to expand his options, making it possible for the series to premiere in the fall.

Ironically, Filthy rich it was supposed to be on Fox's 2019 fall calendarr But Taylor's previous commitments prevented that from happening.

This will mark Masterchef Junior ’First September release since Season 1. The masterchef The branch, in its eighth season, has been used as a mid-season replacement for the past three cycles, but has now been delayed as well.

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during the company's earnings call last week that the Fox network was aiming for a fall debut for season 4 of its flagship series, The masked singer despite the current production shutdown of COVID-19. "If conditions permit, we are planning production in early August of season 4 of The masked singer, which we will target for a fall debut, "he said.

I heard that Wade and his team are already working on preparing protocols to do the filming of The scorchedr feasible in the midst of a pandemic. While the scripted series closed around the world, a competition series of studio-based reality shows in Europe remained in production on their regular sets without an audience.

In addition to unconditional The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers (officially renewed for season 11), who are always way ahead on their orders due to long production cycles, Fox's Sunday Autumn lineup includes Bless the deer, which received an early renewal in October in order to have new episodes ready for next fall. Due to the increase in volume of animated series next season, the network will likely open a second animated block on a different night mid-season.

"The effects of this global health crisis do not leave businesses unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on its entrepreneurial spirit and focus on doing fewer things better, we mobilize, quickly creating an entirely new line of original programming for the fall to share with our partners in this way in advance, "he said. Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment “In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners in the past few weeks, we seek to listen first and understand each member's unique concerns. Our main objective is to help them return to business, so, in turn, the message we have shared is one of relative stability in FOX, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment to help our partners and their clients return to the market. "

NEW FOX SERIES

DRAMA

FOLLOWING

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto ("24: Legacy"), executive producer Charlie Gogolak ("This Is Us"), and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This Is Us"), NEXT is a fact propeller. thriller based on the emergence of deadly and dishonest AI that combines throbbing action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives. The series of events stars Emmy Award nominee John Slattery ("Mad Men") as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations: a powerful A.I. – could mean a global catastrophe. He teams up with a cybercrime agent (Fernanda Andrade, "The First") to fight a villain like we've never seen him before, one whose most powerful weapon against us is ourselves. The series also stars Michael Mosley ("Ozark"), Jason Butler Harner ("Ozark"), Eve Harlow ("Agents of SHIELD"), Aaron Moten ("Mozart in the jungle"), Gerardo Celasco ("How to escape "with murder"), Elizabeth Cappuccino ("Jessica Jones") and Evan Whitten (THE RESIDENT).

FILTHY RICH

FILTHY RICH is a soap of the southern Gothic family in which wealth, power and religion collide, with scandalously soapy results. When the patriarch (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us," "24: Legacy") of a mega-wealthy southern family famous for creating a very successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (five Emmy nominees and winner of the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Kim Cattrall, "Sex and the City") and his family are shocked to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written in his will, threatening your last name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, FILTHY RICH presents a world where everyone has a hidden motive, and no one falls without a fight. From writer / director Tate Taylor ("Ma", "The Help", "The Girl on the Train"), the series also stars Melia Kreiling ("Tyrant"), Aubrey Dollar ("Battle Creek"), Corey Cott ("The Good Fight"), Benjamin Levy Aguilar ("Straight Outta Compton"), Mark L. Young ("We Are The Millers") and Olivia Macklin ("LA to Vegas"), with Emmy nominee Steve Harris (" The Practice ") and Aaron Lazar (" Quantico "," The Strain "). Kim Cattrall also serves as a producer on the series.

The best of Los Angeles

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer "Bad Boys" franchise, the hour-long series LA & # 39; S FINEST follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami shooting down a drug cartel, which has apparently He left behind his complicated past to become a LAPD detective. Along with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mother with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unassuming lifestyle may be concealing a greater personal secret. Facing the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while evading rules and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with: on the streets and in the lives of others.