Fox Reveals Major Changes To Fall 2020 TV Schedule

Fox's 2020-2021 fall television schedule will look very different compared to last season. The network announced that it will keep many of its great players on the bench until mid-season, apart from The masked singer and Junior Masterchef. Shows previously ordered for the 2019-2020 season, Filthy rich and next, now lead the new fall TV line.

In a twist, The best of LA protagonist Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, which was originally made for NBC but eventually aired on Spectrum, will now make its network debut on Fox.

Sunday night waiting The Simpsons, Bless the deer, Bob's Burgers and Family man We will be back in the fall season. Search 9-1-1, 9-1-1: lone star, Duncanville, Hell's Kitchennew comedy Call me kat protagonist Mayim Bialik with Bialik and Jim Parsons executive production and animated comedies The great north and Domesticated all in the middle of the season Fox.