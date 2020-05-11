Fox Reveals Major Changes To Fall 2020 TV Schedule

Fox's 2020-2021 fall television schedule will look very different compared to last season. The network announced that it will keep many of its great players on the bench until mid-season, apart from The masked singer and Junior Masterchef. Shows previously ordered for the 2019-2020 season, Filthy rich and next, now lead the new fall TV line.
In a twist, The best of LA protagonist Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, which was originally made for NBC but eventually aired on Spectrum, will now make its network debut on Fox.
Sunday night waiting The Simpsons, Bless the deer, Bob's Burgers and Family man We will be back in the fall season. Search 9-1-1, 9-1-1: lone star, Duncanville, Hell's Kitchennew comedy Call me kat protagonist Mayim Bialik with Bialik and Jim Parsons executive production and animated comedies The great north and Domesticated all in the middle of the season Fox.
"The effects of this global health crisis do not affect business. As a media company that prides itself on its entrepreneurial spirit and focus on doing fewer things better, we mobilize, quickly creating an entirely new line of original programming for the I fall to share with our partners in advance " Charlie CollierFox Entertainment CEO said in a statement. "In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners in the past few weeks, we seek to listen first and understand each partner's unique concerns. Our primary goal is to help them get back into business, which is, in turn, the message we've Shared is relative stability at Fox, combining the best of sports and primetime entertainment with which to help our partners and their clients return to the market. "
Get information on the new schedule below.
MONDAY
8-9 p.m. The best of LA (network television debut)
9-10 p.m. next
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. Cosmos: possible worlds (network television debut)
9-10 p.m. Filthy rich
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. The masked singer
9-10 p.m. Junior Masterchef
THURSDAY
Football
FRIDAY
8-10 p.m. WWE & # 39; s Friday Night Smackdown
SATURDAY
7-10: 30 p.m. Fox Sports Saturday
SUNDAY
7-7: 30 p.m. NFL on Fox
7: 30-8 p.m. The OT/ Fox Encores
8-8: 30 p.m. The Simpsons
8: 30-9 p.m. Bless the deer
9 9-9:30 pm. Bob's Burgers
9 9: 30-10 p.m. Family man
