Fountain Valley nurse and family test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Fountain Valley family battling multiple domestic cases of coronavirus is urging people to continue to take safety precautions even as places begin to reopen.

Los Ortizes, a tight-knit family that includes front-line workers, have changed their lives because of this pandemic.

A couple, their daughter, and two other family members at home have tested positive for coronavirus.

Lucinda Ortiz, a Huntington Beach Hospital nurse, was finally able to return home from the hospital after several weeks of fighting COVID-19.

Her husband Gerardo is still on a fan.

The source of her infections is unclear, but the family believes Lucinda contracted the virus from contact with patients who had coronaviruses.

One by one, a total of five family members in the home have had to be hospitalized, including two family members with special needs and a brother-in-law in their 30s with no underlying health conditions.

Holly, the couple's daughter, was also concerned when she also became ill because she needed to care for her children.

She said consecutive hospitalizations have devastated her family and is concerned that others are downplaying the severity of the pandemic.

"It was very difficult," said Holly. "Wear a mask, stay away. Please Be Careful. It is real. It is not a joke."

Holly hopes to raise $ 10,000 to help support her family as they continue on their path to recovery.

According to their GoFundMe fundraiser, the family is asking for help paying the bills, in-home supportive support services to care for adults with special needs, child care, personal protective equipment and disinfecting wipes.