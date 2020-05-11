Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio arrested in Texas, charged with sexual assault – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– News from San Antonio, Texas, where former professional wrestler José A. Rodríguez Chucuán, also known as Alberto Del Río, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

A police report details how Del Río allegedly assaulted a woman who he thought had cheated on him.

The woman, who provided photos to authorities, said the 42-year-old former fighter brutally beat her and sexually assaulted her for hours. She claims that when she did not admit her infidelity, Del Río slapped her several times and when she refused to put on a dress and dance for him, she threatened that if she cried, he would take her son and "leave him in the middle of the road somewhere ".

The report further details the alleged assault, noting that Del Rio tied the woman's hands with boxing straps, placed a sock over her mouth, and for several hours was sexually assaulted with various objects.

Del Río, a San Antonio resident, was arrested Saturday and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He posted a $ 50,000 bond in Bexar County and was released from jail early Sunday morning.

The former wrestler left WWE in 2014 and continued to fight under the name of Alberto El Patrón. Del Rio dated WWE Superstar Paige.