Former Rockford Peaches pitcher, Quincy resident Mary Pratt dies at 101

BRAINTREE, Massachusetts (AP) – Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, died. She was 101 years old.

Pratt died Wednesday. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger that he passed away peacefully in a nursing home.

Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league appeared in the 1992 movie "A League of Its Own."

The league said in a tweet that "Pratt's stories, his energy will be missed for a long time."

We are terribly sad to report that former Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets pitcher Mary Pratt passed away on May 6. She was 101 years old. Mary was the last known original Peaches player to play on the 1943 team. Her stories, her energy will be long missed. pic.twitter.com/dKFlbbBzf8 – AAGPBL Officer (@AAGPBL) May 8, 2020

Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Connecticut native was a coach and referee in various sports.

She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and the Boston Garden Hall of Fame.