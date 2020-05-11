Former Rockford Peaches pitcher, Quincy resident Mary Pratt dies at 101

Matilda Coleman
BRAINTREE, Massachusetts (AP) – Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, died. She was 101 years old.

Pratt died Wednesday. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger that he passed away peacefully in a nursing home.

Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league appeared in the 1992 movie "A League of Its Own."

The league said in a tweet that "Pratt's stories, his energy will be missed for a long time."

Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Connecticut native was a coach and referee in various sports.

She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and the Boston Garden Hall of Fame.

