Former Paradigm Agent Scott Metzger Joins CAA – Up News Info

Former Paradigm managing partner and co-director of talent Scott Metzger joins CAA in the Talent department of Picture Motion. Clients joining Metzger at CAA include Zoë Kravitz and Ezra Miller, and others will be announced.

It will be based in the agency's New York office.

Metzger is a 20-year Paradigm veteran. He began his career as an assistant in the dubbing department. In less than a year he moved to the Department of Cinema, Television and Theater, and in 2003 he was promoted to Agent in the department.