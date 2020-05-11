Food Network, cooking sessions become cheaper, more timely in a trend to last beyond COVID-19, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav – Up News Info

Discovery CEO David Zaslav says the challenges posed by COVID-19 have sparked an epiphany in terms of production logistics and costs, and viewers adopted lower-priced versions of core programs.

Many of the company's programs, especially on networks like the Food Network and the Cooking Channel, have acquired a decidedly homemade quality out of necessity. In addition to costing between a fifth and a tenth of the study sessions, the aesthetics of the pandemic have resonated with the public and are likely to endure the past quarantine.

"We are producing a lot of content where the family records it on a GoPro or iPhone itself," Zaslav said in an online appearance at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Conference. "It really feels significantly more authentic" than the typical setup.

"Why are we dragging everyone into a studio?" Zaslav asks. "We will shoot at home. The cost is dramatically lower and the audience is lighting up on social media."

So far, Zaslav added, "the audience agrees." He quoted Guy Fieiri, who has been shown picking up food instead of moving into a booth or chatting to chefs in the kitchen. "We are a little excited about the fact that we are in the moment."

As for advertising, Zaslav's specialty said that the market in recent weeks has seen some "green shoots" in Eastern Europe and Asia.

The United States is doing "significantly better" than Europe and is beginning to see a rebound in the market, Zaslav added.

While overhead costs are being rethought in a big way, Zaslav also said having staff worldwide (Discovery reaches more than 200 countries) allowed the company to take action early in the pandemic. "We were repositioning this company months earlier than other American companies," he said. In Italy, for example, 150 Discovery employees gave the company front-line information about a key international territory when the first wave of the pandemic spread across the globe.

Zaslav weighed in on the tension in the sports area of ​​the pay TV package, rejecting the decision to continue charging customers for sports fees, even in the absence of "non-American" sports. He added: "You don't pay for something you don't get."