Fmr. Vikings defensive line coach John Teerlinck dies at 69 – Up News Info

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – John Teerlinck loved teaching the art of the fast pass. His top students considered him the best instructor in the history of the league.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter on Sunday that Teerlinck, who spent nearly a quarter century creating chaos for NFL quarterbacks, was dead. The Colts confirmed that it was from Irsay's account. Teerlinck was 69 years old.

"Rest in peace, John Teerlinck," Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter, announcing the death Sunday night. “One of the best assistant coaches of all time in our sport. And a type of horseshoe, from start to finish.

Her precious students routinely showed everyone what they learned.

The late Chris Doleman, John Randle and Kevin Greene continued to have races in the Hall of Fame. Four more players, Al "Bubba,quot; Baker, Neil Smith, Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney, finished their careers with at least 100 sacks. Thirty-one players made it to the Pro Bowl and at their last stop, Indianapolis, Teerlinck put together one of the most dynamic passing combinations in recent memory with Mathis and Freeney.

And yet, Teerlinck never served as a defensive coordinator or head coach in the league.

But those who knew Teerlinck understood that without his imposing presence, his booming voice, and his demanding tackle drills, they would not have become household names.

"He was an innovator and his teachings were ahead of their time," Freeney said in a statement released by the Colts. “He taught me a lot and he definitely wouldn't have had the career he would have had if it wasn't for him. I will miss it. Rest in peace, my friend, the best d-line coach of all time. "

Teerlinck's true genius was his ability to adapt his style to whoever worked.

When he took over as Minnesota's defensive line coach under defensive coordinator Tony Dungy in 1992, he inherited a proven demon rushing pass from the late Chris Doleman and an emerging one at Randle, previously undrafted. Doleman recorded 27 sacks in the next two seasons and Randle made his first two Pro Bowl appearances under Teerlinck.

%MINIFYHTML8930638ec2ea83f427cf38ed2822e16514%

In 1995 Teerlinck left for Detroit, where he took up promising defensive end Robert Porcher and made him a three-time Pro Bowler. Porcher ended his career with 95 1/2 sacks.

"He was a great tactician, he taught me a lot, he even told me that Brett Favre was going to take the hit when he opened his hands in the middle," Porcher recalled. "He also had a great personality and a great body."

After surviving a controversy in Detroit for allegedly teaching his players to face low-field quarterbacks, Teerlinck landed in Denver. There, he helped the Broncos finish in the league top 10 by sacks in 1997 and 1998, both Super Bowl winning seasons.

In 2002, he left the Broncos to meet Dungy at Indy, where he won a third Super Bowl ring after the 2006 season with the help of Mathis and Freeney. His career ended after the 2011 season.

Teerlinck's influence didn't just show up on the stat sheet either.

At least eight former players, including Greene and Mathis, became coaches. So did one of his five children, Bill.

After young Teerlinck landed the defensive line job at Virginia Tech in January, he called his father his hero and told reporters that the only job he wanted was to train.

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡PASS TO THE BEST Passrush trainer OF ALL TIME !!! #JohnTeerlinck, ”wrote Mathis on Twitter. "The man who taught the great Rod Marinelli and all REAL PASSRUSH believers."

Teerlinck was selected in the fifth round of the San Diego draft in 1974 and played 20 games with the Chargers before suffering a knee injury that ended his career.

He spent six seasons coaching teams before taking his first professional job with George Allen at the USFL's Chicago Blitz. Chicago produced the highest-rated defense in each of the league's three seasons. He joined the Arizona Outlaws in 1986 before making his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns in 1989.

Teerlinck moved to the Los Angeles Rams in 1991.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)